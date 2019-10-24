Fetterman: If pot legalized, responsibility still key

BY PETE SIRIANNI
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman has no reservations on where he stands in the marijuana debate.
“Big fan of medical marijuana,” Fetterman said to The News on Saturday during the Lawrence County Democrats fall picnic in Cascade Park.
“And a big fan of recreational marijuana. Just dropping cannabis prohibition would be a big boon for regions like this, too.”
Fetterman began his tour of in February and continued until May traveling around each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties holding public forums — billed as a listening tour — to hear residents’ thoughts and concerns regarding recreational marijuana.
The report, published and released by the governor’s office, says 65 to 70 percent of people attending the forums and providing online feedback were in favor of adult-use cannabis legalization. At a news conference last month, Governor Tom Wolf and Fetterman called for three actions now that they could say for certain, statistically, that Pennsylvanians support its legalization.
The actions include getting a bill to Wolf’s desk to decriminalize non-violent and small cannabis-related offenses; seek a path to expunge past convictions of those non-violent and cannabis-related offenses and calling on the general assembly to “seriously debate and consider the legalization of adult-use, recreational marijuana.”
Even with a majority of residents favoring legalization, there are still issues with an across-the-board legalization.
“This idea that suddenly responsibility always attaches itself to the use of anything, whether you’re texting or consuming alcohol,” Fetterman said.
Fetterman noted any legalization of marijuana would only be for those 21 and over, unless in the case of a medical condition, such as preventing seizures.
“This idea that cannabis stands alone and its advocates are champions and want it to be used in a careless or reckless manner is deliberate misinformation on the part of some to create this idea that it is somehow different from any of the other things we use responsibly and irresponsibly in our society, but are legal and regulated,” Fetterman said.
He noted the marijuana industry would give young people a new industry to get involved with, while also saying any legalization would open realms of social justice reform.
“Now that I can confidently say a majority of Pennsylvanians do and the governor has called for it,” Fetterman said, “I think it would be a big step forward.”
Senator Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) is the co-author of Senate Bill 350, introduced last week, which would “establish a rational and fair protocol for the legal use, cultivation, and sale of cannabis.”
Street was one of the guest speakers at Saturday’s picnic and thinks if Pennsylvania legalizes marijuana, it could be at the forefront of a new manufacturing industry because of a mechanism called the HempTrain, a hemp processing technology which can separate the plant into high-value products. Hemp and marijuana are the same plant, but hemp contains less THC, the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis.
“That kind of complex manufacturing can bring the kind of manufacturing jobs we lost with the steel industry,” Street said to The News on Saturday.
“There’s an increase in complex manufacturing. We keep hearing about robotics pushing people out and jobs away. Somebody’s got to make the robots. That’s complex manufacturing. That kind of stuff could be done in places like Lawrence (County). As a party, we need to make sure we’re training people.”
Fetterman, when asked about concerns over people using marijuana and driving, said no one pro-cannabis is suggesting it would be safe to use marijuana and then drive. He likened it to being for the legalization of alcohol, but not supporting drinking and driving.
“It’s no different, whatever it is,” Fetterman said. “If you do it responsibly, it’s like anything else. Legal can’t be conflated with do whatever you want with it. Of course there’s responsibility in all of that.”
Another key concern for residents revolves around gun ownership. It is against the law to own a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, of which marijuana is classified federally.
“That’s absolutely a fact,” Fetterman said. “Because it’s a Schedule I substance, you create that gun issue. I heard a lot about that going around to all 67 counties.”
Legalization would allow for residents to grow their own crops, which could cut medical expenses as an alternative to pricey medications, Fetterman added.
A decision on where tax revenue from marijuana sales would be up to Wolf, Fetterman said. During his tour, he said residents wanted tax revenue to be given to areas like infrastructure and education.
“There are 20 different areas, but no one wants to throw it in the general fund and hope it finds a good home,” Fetterman said. “It’s unanimous. Not one single person.”
