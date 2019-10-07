Fetterman: "Destruction breeds creation."

BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman spoke to a crowd of more than 300 people during his opening remarks this morning for the first annual Rising Rust Belt Summit in West Middlesex.
"The setbacks we've had in this region, and regions like mine, are right for revitalization and you just need the right support and leadership," said Fetterman. "I want to be a small part of that."
The summit, focused on economic revitalization in Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio, is hosted by the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. Local politicians including Rep. Chris Sainato and Shenango Township supervisor Al Burick were in attendance.
"Every one of these communities, my community (Braddock) needed resources," said Fetterman. "How can a community that's lost, and in our (Braddock) case 90 percent of its population, 30, 40, 50 percent of their population and are struggling so vitally with their tax base, how can they be expected to pick themselves up?"
Fetterman says his community partnered with economic development agencies, local philanthropic groups, charitable nonprofits, public corporations as well as the state to gain the resources needed to revitalize Braddock.
"These places matter" said Fetterman, who says he'll be a resource for communities to use for their revitalization projects.
"Anything that can make this area more vital, I'm here for it," said Fetterman.
The full story of Fetterman's keynote as well as the breakout secessions will be featured in tomorrow's edition of the New Castle News and Sharon Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.