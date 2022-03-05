There were coffee, donuts and politicians on New Castle's South Side on Saturday morning.
For the first time in a few years, everyone was in the same room. The Lawrence County Democratic Committee's petition-signing marked one of the first indoor, return-to-normalcy events after the two years of COVID-19 protocols, mandatory masking and campaigning done online and through Zoom.
In all, six politicians up for election or reelection showed at Faraone Brothers Catering. Headlining the morning was Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is locked in a tightly contested primary challenge with U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb. Fetterman has used a 67-county approach to his campaign and has made several visits over the last four years to New Castle.
"This campaign is about places and people who call New Castle home," Fetterman said. "That's what my entire political career was about, whether I was a small-town mayor, or as lieutenant governor or running for the United States Senate. We're honored to come back to Lawrence County again and again and again."
On his docket for the weekend was traveling to more so-called red counties to engage in conversation with voters. Fetterman and Lamb are the leading candidates for the Democratic race, which also includes Philadelphia state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, in what figures to be a key election not only in Pennsylvania, but nationwide with the Senate currently evenly split and preventing much of President Joe Biden's key legislation from being enacted. U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican, announced last year he was retiring.
"It's so important that the Democrats flip this seat and elect someone who is going to be a Democrat when it really counts to be a Democrat and vote on core issues and core policies that support President Biden, like Build Back Better and some of these other ones," Fetterman said. "I've said throughout this campaign, if you're a Democrat and maybe hold Joe Manchin up as your ideal kind of senator, I may not be that match. I'm not that match. I do believe we Democrats have to come together to get things done for the American people. That's the kind of platform and campaign I'm running for here."
Also at Saturday's event were Austin Davis and Brian Sims, both candidates for lieutenant governor. Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the lone Democrat running for governor, already tapped Davis as his running mate.
Rick Telesz, the Volant soybean farmer who was featured in a Biden campaign commercial and whose farm hosted first lady Dr. Jill Biden on the eve of the 2020 election, also was there campaigning and collecting signatures, as was Dan Pastore, an Erie County businessman. Both are seeking the nomination to run against U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly in the 16th Congressional District, which includes all of Lawrence, Erie, Crawford and Mercer counties and part of Butler County.
State Rep. Chris Sainato also swung through for the morning. Lamb, Kenyatta and Shapiro's campaigns were represented by staff as well.
