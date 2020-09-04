Getting back to some sense of normalcy is the reason behind Saturday's Family Freedom Festival.
With so many summer events, fairs and concerts canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the back-to-school festival is a way to allow families to have a bit of fun together — while at the same time raising funds and supplies for good causes.
"It's just a fun day for the family that is affordable," Jessica Ealy, president of the New Castle VFW auxiliary. "With the pandemic and everything going on, everyone is kind of looking for some normal. We just figured this might be a way to give them some normal family time."
The second-year event, to be held in the parking lot of Busy Beaver in the Shenango Square Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include games, music, face-painting and food. There will also be a pizza-eating competition where youngsters in three age groups (2-5, 6-9 and 10-12) will compete to see who can eat a slice the fastest.
While the event is free, people can bring school items that will be "stuffed" into a vehicle. The goal is to have enough items to donate a box to each school in the county.
"Just bring some school supplies," she said. "Tablets, notebooks, crayons, pencils, maybe a backpack" are some things that can be donated.
There will be a five bicycles to be raffled off. There will also be a poppy table for donations that go to the VFW.
"Any donations we get that day will go to the school districts here in Lawrence County," Ealy said. "Any monetary donations we get will go to the veterans in our county."
Ealy also noted that last year the VFW donated 11 turkeys to veteran families. This year, the food drive is starting earlier, in mid-September, and will last about a month.
"This year we're hoping to help a few more," Ealy said.
