Light Up Day — that’s just not going to work.

So when New Visions changed New Castle’s annual holiday parade from a Thursday night affair to a Saturday afternoon event, organizers would still have to wait until dark to light the Christmas tree on Kennedy Square.

And thus, the Pop-Up Family Festival was born.

The Hometown Holiday Parade will step off at 3 p.m. Nov. 20, and the new, 26-foot tree on the Diamond will be illuminated at 5:30 p.m. The in-between hours will see an event featuring crafts, food trucks and live entertainment stretching from Mercer Street to the YMCA.

“The idea is to try to keep people in town, give them more things to do and keep them around until the tree-lighting ceremony and Light Up Night,” New Visions Executive Director Angie Urban said.

Some of the fun actually begins prior to the parade.

At The Confluence, Grandview Soul will be performing Christmas music from 1 to 2 p.m.

At Zambelli Park, the New Castle Public Library will have a bag decorating activity for kids, enabling them to have someplace to put the candy they gather during the parade. Dragonfly Balloons artists will be there as well, and there will be live music from New Creation Church on Kennedy Square beginning at 2 p.m. In addition to providing entertainment, New Creation also will be collecting Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes from 2 to 6 p.m. across from the main stage, near the Shipping Depot and the former Subway on Kennedy Square.

The Lawrence County Flow Collective will be performing hula hooping exhibitions in the streets, and the Y also is planning an activity from 2 to 3 p.m.

Various vendors will be offering baked goods, candy apples, cocoa bombs, soup and roni rolls, and food trucks representing The Alternative, El Canelo, Yo Momma’s Kitchen and Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ will be stationed on the Diamond at 2 p.m.

Story continues below video

Venti Sei Winery will be setting up shop on the former Penn Power building, now ServaxNet, to offer wine and food.

After the parade, the Pop-Up Festival, well, pops up, featuring a variety of activities and crafts.

“It’s almost turning into an arts festival, although I don’t want to call it that officially,” said Jeff Feola of Feola Entertainment, which is teaming with New Visions on the day’s activities. “But there will be arts and crafts for kids and just opportunities for the community to be aware of other organizations and businesses that are trying to get the word out about what they do, who they are and how they can be a resource for the community.”

Preceding the 5:30 p.m. tree lighting will be a 5 p.m. ceremony showcasing area talent.

“It will be curated to represent different members of the community, everyone from Black members of the community to Latino members of the community,” Feola said. “We have someone doing a Spanish song for our Spanish-speaking community members.

“It’s going to be a really awesome half-hour, then at 5:30 will be the lighting of the tree and the fireworks.”

And not all of the pyrotechnics will be overhead.

“Pyrotecnico is going to have pyrotechnics going on right around the base of the tree,” Urban said, “and then some will be coming from a rooftop on the Diamond. It should be pretty fantastic.”

(Thursday: The former Towne Mall will become a site for Christmas shopping and entertainment once more.)

d_irwin@ncnewsonline.com