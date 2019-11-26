Michael Vatter has looked forward to the Festival of Trees since his childhood.
“It’s magical to walk through the doors and see all the trees, all the lights, all that Christmas in one room,” said Vatter, who serves as chairman of the event. “The trees are the stars. They are what everyone is coming to see.”
The public is invited to come to Neshannock Township High School from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday to see 10 decorated wreaths and 35 trees decked out in lights and ornaments at the annual Lawrence County Festival of Trees. Admission is $5. Children age 10 and younger are admitted free. Entertainers are also free.
The event is sponsored by Lawrence County Community Action Partnership and hosted by the Neshannock Township Education Foundation.
All proceeds benefit the New Castle Public Library and Neshannock Township Education Foundation, a component fund of the Community Foundation of Western PA and Eastern OH, a 501c3 public charity.
“This event means so much to our community. It signifies the start of the holiday season, and brings back such wonderful childhood memories of strolling through the display when it was held at the Cathedral,” said Vatter, who also serves as Neshannock’s education foundation treasurer.
Volunteers, working with high school buildings and grounds director Mark Ulam, began on Friday morning to turn the school gymnasium into a winter wonderland of professionally and beautifully decorated Christmas trees.
“The volunteers are putting in many hours to get just the right look,” Vatter said. “At home, you’ll put up a tree in two or three hours. Here they’ve been working eight hours a day over two or three days.”
Something new this year, Vatter said, is a sponsor tree. The sponsor tree is a 12-foot tall tree placed at the center of the gym which recognizes this year’s sponsors.
“This will be the tallest tree,” Vatter said. “It also will have moving lights to draw attention to it.”
Vatter said all trees at the festival have “static lights, that remain constantly lit, no running or flashing lights. The sponsor tree will be different.”
Of the 34 trees on display, 29 trees and all 10 wreaths are available for raffle after the show.
Raffle tickets are $1 each or 20 tickets for $10 and may be purchased at the show.
A new partner this year is the Neshannock Police Department. The officers will provide a police car outside the school on both days of the event and invite visitors to participate in the “Stuff a Christmas Cruiser” initiative with toys, toiletries, non-perishable food and all sizes of clothing. All donated items must be new.
These items will be provided to local families in need this holiday season.
“This community loves its traditions, and the annual Festival of Trees is no exception,” said Jenny Flannery, Neshannock Township Education Foundation vice president and kindergarten teacher. “It would be remiss of me not to mention the vital role that the many women and men played before us in keeping this holiday tradition alive. We at the (Neshannock Township Education) Foundation are honored to carry it on, and hope to do so well into the future.”
The event was initially a fundraiser for for the former St. Francis Hospital. The event ceased in 2000, but was revived in 2015 by Neshannock superintendent Dr. Terence P. Meehan and a team of retired educators.
Flannery added the event would not be possible without the support of LCCAP, the dedication of the education foundation trustees, countless volunteers, and the school district’s administration.
She also noted that Karen Houk, education foundation secretary and chair of the vendor committee, “has worked tirelessly to secure a variety of vendors. The building will be overflowing with 55 retail and craft vendors sourced locally as well as vendors from Pittsburgh, Erie and Ohio.”
Food vendors will also be on site offering cavatelli, eggplant parmesan and meatball sandwiches, and hot dogs, along with sauerkraut, pizza, french fries and cookies, cookies, and more cookies.
Foundation president Mike Viggiano noted that the Festival of Trees is a community celebration.
“The holidays have a way of bringing people together — school officials, foundation trustees, decorators, vendors, entertainers, and more. This is a highly anticipated annual event.”
“It is always a pleasure to welcome the Festival of Trees,” Meehan said. “We appreciate the support of Neshannock Education Foundation, as well as the longstanding partnership with the New Castle Public Library as both contribute greatly to the mission of the Neshannock Township School District.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.