Live entertainment will be featured throughout each day of the Festival of Trees.
The lineup is as follows:
FRIDAY
10 a.m. — Neshannock High School band/choir and Lancerettes
11 a.m. — New Castle Playhouse Mini Stars
Noon — Center Stage Dance Academy
1 p.m. — Neshannock Elementary Cheer
2 p.m. — New Castle Playhouse Mini Stars
3 p.m. — Mark McConnell Duet
4 p.m. — Barb Davies
5 p.m. — New Castle Regional Ballet
6 p.m. — Allyson Hood
SATURDAY
10 a.m. — Ryan Rich
11 a.m. — New Castle Playhouse Mini Stars
Noon — Ludovici Dance Academy
1 p.m. — New Castle Playhouse Mini Stars
2 p.m. — Michelle's Dance Studio
3 p.m. — Mark McConnell Duet
4 p.m. — Grandview Soul
6 p.m. — Allyson Hood
