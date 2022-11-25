Students at George Washington Intermediate School never want to forget the impact the late Matt Conover has had on their education.
That's why they created a Christmas display and tree in his memory at this year's Festival of Trees, a post-Thanksgiving celebration held every year at the Neshannock Township Memorial School.
Matt, at age 12 in 2002, lost his battle with multiple myeloma. Since then, his parents, David and Noelle Conover of Pittsburgh, have formed a foundation in his name and have funded more than 20 classrooms in western Pennsylvania for STEAM — Science, Technology, Arts and Mathematics, calling them "Matt's Maker Spaces."
A Matt's Maker Space learning room was created three years ago on the third-floor at George Washington Intermediate School in the New Castle Area School District, with a $25,000 donation from the foundation. New Castle was chosen a recipient through a Pittsburgh area competition that the fourth graders of New Castle teacher Bill Cook entered and won.
The room is equipped with technology that includes 3D printers, a vinyl cutter, Cricuts, computers, a television and a robotics cart loaded with objects that STEAM students are taught to understand.
Because Matt Conover loved Legos, New Castle's third-graders used that technology to create the Legos village and train station as part of the Festival of Trees display. Using Makey Makey STEAM technology, students also created a make-believe setup of a computer-generated search for the DNA of Santa and Mrs. Claus, which allows people to press buttons for Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
The fourth and fifth graders decorated a festive Christmas tree, having made all of the garland and ornaments out of various materials, and using 3D printers to make the 3D ornaments.
Noelle Conover was planning to visit the festival Saturday to see the student's elaborate creation in her son's name.
