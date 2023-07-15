For a third year in a row, Eleanor Garrett Ferver was the oldest alumna to attend the Wilmington Area High School All-School Reunion.
A New Wilmington resident, Ferver believes she also may be the only surviving member from the Class of 1947, which had about 25 students.
“I don’t know if there is anyone living or not, but there isn’t anyone in town,” the 93-year-old said during Friday’s reunion at River Valley Community Resource Center, which is the former Pulaski Elementary School.
Nearly 180 graduates representing the classes of 1947 through 1977 attended the event, including about 20 from the Class of 1973, which was recognized for its 50th reunion. The Class of 1973 also had a separate reunion on Saturday at the Gathering Banquet and Event Center in Edinburg.
Dinner organizer Myrna Young said each year two more classes are invited to attend. For the 2024 reunion, graduates from the classes of 1978 and 1979 will be included.
The Wilmington Area High School All-School Reunion Council has hosted the event for 29 years.
Organizers moved it from the WAHS cafeteria this year after new seats were installed in the cafeteria. Organizer Myrna Young called them tractor seats with no backs.
“Our older people don’t want to sit for three hours (on those seats), and it wasn’t safe for one thing,” Young said.
Ferver said she has rarely missed an all-school reunion.
“I like to see the people,” she said. “I knew quite a few of them. I have the fondest memories of everybody in town.”
Ferver’s daughter, Susan Beckner, called her mom a social butterfly.
“She gets to see so many of her friends,” said Beckner, a 1974 graduate of Wilmington Area High School who lives in Moon Township and attended the event.
Ferver continues to live on her own, drive, walk about a mile daily, garden, can produce and quilt, Beckner said.
After high school, Ferver worked as a bank teller. She met her husband, the late William Ferver, through the bank. They married in 1955.
The couple’s other children are Chris Wagner of New Wilmington from the Class of 1976; Virgina DeSouky of Morgantown, West Virginia, from the Class of 1978; and the late William Ferver from the Class of 1982. Four grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren complete the family.
Also attending the all-school reunion were 67-year-old twins Linda Lodie Tates and Lisa Lodie. Graduates from the Class of 1973, Linda lives in Lafayette, Louisiana, and has worked as a registered nurse for 48 years, and Lisa lives in New Wilmington. She retired from Youngstown State University, where she taught reading and study skills.
While Lisa stayed closer to home, living in Ohio, West Virginia and New York, Linda has lived as far away as Australia and Brazil.
“It’s really fun to reconnect with people you haven’t seen in 50 years,” Linda said.
During Saturday’s Class of 1973 reunion, Jill Klockner of Medford, Oregon, and classmate Barbara Turner-Findler from Fallbrook, California, traveled the furthest for the reunion, said Jack Marti, lead organizer. Others attended from as far as Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Oklahoma, and North and South Carolina.
Of the class’s 130 graduates, about 60 attended the reunion, Marti said. Twenty-two are deceased.
Classmates were recognized for being first-time reunion attendees, for serving in the military and for having the most grandchildren. Attendee Tom Hartwell of New Wilmington has the youngest child; a 20-year-old son who also attended the event.
