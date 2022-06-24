What’s the harm in harm reduction?
Advocates would say there is none. Critics aren’t so sure.
One of the more well-known examples is naloxone — or Narcan — which has been made widely available to first responders and the public to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Other harm reduction initiatives may include needle exchanges or even safe injection sites, at which addicts are able to avail themselves of illegal drugs while monitored by Narcan-equipped personnel.
In Pennsylvania, the harm reduction measure that is now being considered is that of fentanyl testing strips.
Problem: State law classifies the strips as drug paraphernalia, making them illegal. State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, introduced a bill to change that. It has passed the House and now awaits action in the Senate.
Dan Bailey understands both sides of the argument.
“I’m kind of torn on it in a sense,” said Bailey, a Shenango Township resident and presenter in Vision Ministries’ “Just One” initiative, which educates youths and adults on how just one fentanyl-laced opioid can kill. “Our goal would be — and we do this through our Just One program — prevention-slash-education; to prevent more people from getting embroiled in opioid addiction to begin with. The more we can do on that end, the less that we have to do on the treatment end.
“But saying that, if they (the testing strips) save lives, OK, I’m good for that. But it’s a temporary thing because it possibly will save that person’s life for only that time that they use it and avoid using the drug. But I really would rather put more into prevention and education so that we don’t have to spend time and effort and money on the other side of it.”
Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa has similar feelings.
“In Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, the prosecution offices already are saying ‘We’re not going to prosecute for (possession of the testing strips),’” he said. “I would have to say that the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office would be for the decriminalization of fentanyl testing strips. The epidemic that has gripped the United States continues to pose a danger for people who are using these illegal substances, but it’s also posing a danger to law enforcement. Both are substantial concerns from the district attorney’s office.
“But I do want to make it clear that while I am for preventative and precautionary measures like testing strips, we can’t lose focus on efforts to try to deter people from using fentanyl and to help those people who are addicted to it.”
Lamancusa is aware of the arguments that harm reduction measures such as the strips or Narcan potentially swell the ranks of addiction rather than decrease them.
“When it comes to Narcan, I guess there’s a very small percentage of drug users that think, ‘OK, we have Narcan, we can do what we want.’” he said. “I think for the most part it hasn’t really had an impact on whether or not people are going to use heroin, just because they think if something goes wrong, there’s Narcan. I think the people who are using heroin are using it anyway.
“I always try to remember when it comes to Narcan — especially when I talk to people who say, ‘These drug addicts, they keep overdosing and you keep saving them’ — that at the end of the day, that’s someone’s daughter, that’s someone’s son. and while they’re in a bad spot in their life right now, that doesn’t mean they can’t turn things around.”
And although the use of Narcan on an overdose victim, or the arrest of a drug dealer whose absence is quickly filled by another, may seem like exercises in futility, Lamancusa sees it differently.
“What we’re doing is buying them time,” he said. “We’re giving them an opportunity where maybe they turn the corner. If we eliminate their supply, even if it’s just for a little bit, we’re making a difference.
“If you look at our Drug Court, how many people have changed their lives and gotten back on track. If they didn’t have that shot, they wouldn’t be there.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is far stronger than heroin, gets added to other drugs to make them cheaper, stronger and more dangerous. The testing strips help drug users identify fentanyl and other potentially deadly chemicals, and multiple studies have shown them to be effective in saving lives.
Traditionally, though, harm reduction can be a tightrope to walk. While various harm reduction measures have been shown to reduce substance-abuse deaths, they also have been criticized as enablers, avenues that encourage addicts by providing them with a perceived safety net.
Yet in a 2018 blog by Dr. Elinore McCance-Katz, the Trump administration’s assistant secretary of Health and Human Services for mental health and substance abuse, wondered how safe that net actually ends up being.
“People who are addicted to opioids are not making a rational choice to continue their drug use,” she wrote. “Addicted individuals whose bodies demand that they find their next opioid to stave off withdrawal symptoms are not in position to weigh all options and to choose to not use the only opioid at their disposal ...
“It is not inconceivable,” she added, “to think that people who are severely addicted will actually use the test strips to seek fentanyl, which might be able to give them the high that their current opioid no longer gives them ...”
Bailey, like Lamancusa, also sees the testing strips as a second chance.
“They need to have some way to hope for recovery,” he said. “If it saves their life for another day, that’s another day for an opportunity to get them into a good treatment program.
“But my emphasis is on prevention/education. It’s the old adage about an ounce of prevention being worth a pound of cure.”
