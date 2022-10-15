It’s an important message in any language.
That’s the belief of Vision Ministries and the purpose of “Just One,” its anti-drug program warning that when it comes to fentanyl-laced street drugs, it can take “just one” to kill the user.
Now that message is being taken to the county’s burgeoning Latino population via a speaker who will make his presentation in Spanish.
Jaime Puerta, the president of California-based Victims Of Illegal Drugs (VOID)” and a speaker featured in the “Dead on Arrival” video shown by Vision Ministries at its “Just One” events, will give a Spanish-language presentation to the Latino community from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at The Confluence.
Puerta will make a second, English-language presentation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The public is invited to both sessions. He also will speak to New Castle and Laurel high school students on Monday and Tuesday, respectively,.
The Spanish presentation is an attempt to reach Lawrence County’s Hispanic/Latino population, which according to the 2020 U.S. Census, increased by 77.8 percent.
It’s a number that began to rise in 2017 when Puerto Rican families left homeless by Hurricane Maria began to seek new lives in the United States, with many taking advantage of local low-income and Section 8 housing to start over.
Now the Latino population, according to Census figures, is Pennsylvania’s fast-growing, up 45.8 percent statewide.
Aware of such figures, and being a friend of Puerta’s, Dan Bailey of Vision Ministries reached out to him to arrange a presentation in New Castle.
Puerta, Bailey noted, lost his son to fentanyl poisoning on April 6, 2020.
“He started in California, and he put on a series of presentations strictly for the Latino/Spanish-speaking community there,” Bailey said.
“My understanding is that here, we have people who are in various levels of assimilating to English; some are getting proficient, others are not. So we felt it was important to bring Jaime here because this message of ‘Just One’ is important for anybody.”
Moreover, Puerta’s Confluence programs will be the first to be open to the general public, Bailey said, as previous “Just One” presentations have been made to community leaders, schools and churches.
It’s a message, he said, that the community needs to hear.
“Last year, we had 56 drug deaths in the county,” Bailey said.
“We passed that number a couple of weeks ago.”
Puerta is a Marine Corps veteran and founder and CEO of a small interpreting business that provides certified interpreters to attorneys, doctors and courts working with workers compensation cases in California, In addition to being president of VOID — which educates parents and children on the dangers of illicit drug use as well as those that abound on social media platforms — he is on the advisory board of the Alliance to Counter Crime Online.”
For more about VOID or to view the video “Dead on Arrival” in English or Spanish, visit https://stopthevoid.org/
