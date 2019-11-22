The Union Township supervisors sympathized with a resident who raised a concern about a fence on West State Street, but said there is nothing they can do to address the resident’s concerns.
Donna Szuntanski, who lives across State Street, said the “unsightly” eight-foot high fence is in violation of the township’s zoning which limits fences to six feet.
“And it’s an eyesore,” she said. “The fence and the gate look as if they’re guarding a prison.”
Supervisor chairman Pat Angiolelli, at the supervisors’ Thursday night meeting, said he agrees.
“But there is nothing that we can do,” he said. “This is (Lawrence County) Airport property. They got the fence through a grant. It is on their property, not township property. The fence is legal.”
Angiolelli said the supervisors can’t dictate to the airport how it can use its property.
“I’ve looked into this. There’s nothing we can do,” he said.
Following the meeting, Szuntanski said she and her family have to look at the fence constantly.
She said the airport, possibly considering an expansion, purchased “all of the properties in the area but not her house.
“We’ve gone to the Airport Authority meetings to ask about the fence but get no satisfaction,” she said.
Szuntanski said according to authority minutes, the fence was installed to keep terrorists off airport property.
“But there’s a knee-high gap under the gate,” she said. “Anyone wanting to get onto the property can crawl under the gate.”
