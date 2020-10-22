Fee-Baird finishes career in DA's office

Kate Fee-Baird set out to become an environmental attorney early in her career, but her empathy for child victims steered her down a different road.
Fee-Baird, an assistant district attorney and more recently a victim services provider, has decided to retire from Lawrence County District Attorney's office after 14 years of service, leaving a legacy of compassion for all victims of crime and abuse. Friday is her last day on the job, and Saturday she turns 65.
Looking back at her local career, she reflected on many of the horror stories of what offenders have done to children. Her job was to make sure they were convicted, to protect the children, and to shore up the families emotionally through the process.
She joined the district attorney's office as a full-time assistant district attorney on Jan. 6, 2006. Coincidentally, it was her was father, the late former state Rep. Thomas J. Fee's birthday. Attorney John Bongivengo was the district attorney then.
Fee-Baird handled the sexual assault and child abuse cases in that office and worked with Lawrence County's multidisciplinary team of agencies that work with children and families in every child assault case in the county. At the first meeting she attended, a photo was passed around of a boy, slightly older than toddler age, who was bruised all over his body and face.
"That shook me to the core," she said. "It was earth-shattering to me, why an adult human being could ever do that to a child. After that, I felt it was my job to make sure that didn't happen again. I knew I had to be the best lawyer I could be for those kids."
Her first trial as a prosecutor was in January, 2006, on an adult sexual assault case, and she opposed Harry O. Falls, now deceased, who was the county's public defender at the time.
"He knew I didn't do this before, but you know what? I won," she said. "I had found something at 50 years old that I really enjoyed doing."
Fee-Baird, after that, faced Falls and defense attorney David Acker many times in the courtroom. Acker now is a judge.
"When you're in the courtroom, you're at loggerheads," she said of the defense. "But you come out and talk about why you did something a certain way. It was a challenge, meeting their standards."
She upheld a pretty strong track record, with 30 convictions out of 40 trials.
"Beyond a reasonable doubt is the hardest thing to prove in a sexual case," she said. "If an offender is found not guilty, the child is damaged for life."
One case she recalled involved a little girl that made her cry for the first time, nonstop for half an hour.
"I kept saying, 'why aren't these children safe?'" she said. "I had an appointment to get ready for a trial, with two children who were sexually and physically assaulted, and dealing with these kids after that was difficult."
She remembers a mother who was not a good witness on the stand and the offender against her child was found not guilty.
"As an attorney, I felt that if I didn't get this right, the child is going to suffer."
The mother curled up into a fetal position waiting for the verdict, and when it came back, "I couldn't console her," Fee-Baird recalled.
Fee-Baird also has had to put children on the witness stand, because "back then you needed the victims to testify," she said. "You'd have to ask certain questions to establish their competency and to see if they know the difference between the truth and a lie, in simple terms."
She remembers a Beaver County defense attorney once ruthlessly asking a child on the witness stand if Santa Claus was truth or a lie.
"I objected," she said. "I got so angry. These kids have had a tough time as it is."
In later years, the Supreme Court allowed hearsay in those cases. Nowadays there are videotaped interviews with the children as well.
Another offender she prosecuted, Patrick Kofalt, 60, of Enon Valley, was sentenced to 19 1/2 years in federal prison on charges of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy and possessing child pornography. Three additional sexual assault victims of Kofalt were eventually identified by law enforcement. The courts at his sentencing found Kofalt to be a serious threat to children.
Fee-Baird, who prosecuted a local case against him, recalled how he flirted with the child victim while the child was on the witness stand. The judge had to recess the trial.
Fee-Baird spent six years as a prosecuting assistant district attorney before she decided she had seen enough heart-wrenching child abuse.
"The burnout rate is three years for those types of cases," she said.
Joshua Lamancusa, who has supervised Fee-Baird for 11 years as district attorney, commented, "Kate is the only person that has ever served in two different capacities in the district attorney's office. In her first career, she was a highly successful child abuse prosecutor. Eventually she transitioned into one of the best victim advocates the office has ever had."
When Kathy Birtalan retired as victim services coordinator in the district attorney's office in 2011, Fee-Baird opted for that position. She didn't want to leave that office, she said, but working with abused children had emotionally drained her.
She assumed Birtalan's duties on Sept. 11 that year and has held the position ever since under a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Although she still sees a lot of the trauma on the victims, "I no longer worry about having to try the case."
She has helped every victim of crime, ranging from petty theft to homicide. In the more violent types of cases, she recommends trauma therapy that is offered by the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County, "and it's free."
She is a proponent of PA SAVIN, a program that notifies all victims of violent crimes of any change in the prison location of the offenders and of their release from jail. She advises them of the Victims Compensation Assistance Program that pays for the burial in a homicide, and pays medical and relocation expenses in other cases.
"It's designed to insulate the victim from the expenses from the crime," Fee-Baird explained.
Baird completed her undergraduate work at the University of Pittsburgh and she graduated from Duquesne Law School in 1981.
She had worked as an orphans court law clerk for two years for Washington County for Common Pleas Judge Thomas Terputak.
One of six children, her father's influence pointed her toward environmental law with the goal of prosecuting environmental violations. But as fate would have it, she ended up working for Rosen Mahfood in Pittsburgh, a law firm that defended coal companies. Her work involved putting corporations together for coal companies in the Greensburg area.
After she and her husband, John Baird, were married he landed a job in Mount Union, Pennsylvania, and they lived in the Pittsburgh area. After her daughter was born, the Bairds decided to move closer to her parents in New Castle and bought a house on Moody Avenue. Her parents, Thomas J. and Lucretia Fee, lived several blocks away on Highland Avenue.
Fee-Baird said she gained her compassion for working with people from her parents, with whom she was closely tied all of their lives. She remembers spending most of her childhood and adult life campaigning for her father, who was a state representative from 1969 until the early 1990s.
"I wrote his campaign ads when I was 13," she said. She worked as his campaign manager, and he always had opponents. Her father was elected as a county commissioner for four years in the 1990s after leaving the legislature.
Facing her own retirement, Fee-Baird said she has no real plans, except to travel to Florida and spend time with family. In addition to her husband, her family includes their two children, Jacqueline Thompson of East Lansing, Michigan, and John-Thomas Baird of Coraopolis; three sisters and a brother.
"Kate is a natural people person," Lamacusa said. "She understood the whole criminal justice process as a prosecutor, and she was always able to make victims and witnesses understand the process and the criminal justice system. We are deeply sorry to see her go, but she has earned every day of her future retirement."
