The federal government has given the green light to a state plan to pay parents of school children to compensate them for the cost of school lunches while kids have been studying remotely.
Pennsylvania will distribute the equivalent of about $84 million per month to the families of about 928,000 children – for a total distribution of about $1 billion.
Families with children in schools that were operating under hybrid plans that involved part-time in-person instruction or in schools that were closed part of the year will get smaller benefit payments.
The state enacted a similar program last spring when the pandemic closed schools.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has now given the Department of Human Services and the Department of Education the approval to make similar payments for parents of students who were forced to study at home during the 2020-2021 school year, state officials announced Tuesday.
Pennsylvania will distribute benefits to eligible families in three phases:
-- The first round of benefits will be distributed in late April or early May to the families of children eligible for Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer during the period of Sept. 1, 2020, through Nov. 30, 2020.
-- The second round of benefits will be distributed in early June to the families of children eligible during the period of Dec. 1, 2020, to Feb. 28.
-- A third round of benefits will be distributed in mid-July to the families of children eligible for P-EBT during the period of March 1 through May 31.
“The pandemic caused hardships for Pennsylvania families that nobody could have anticipated or planned for,” Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said. “The P-EBT program provides needed relief to many families with school-age children whose expenses unexpectedly increased at the same time that so many family incomes unexpectedly decreased.”
The families of eligible children will receive benefits equal to the daily reimbursement rate for school breakfast and lunches through the National School Lunch Program -- $2.26 for breakfast, $0.96 for a snack and $3.60 for lunch. P-EBT benefits are equal to $6.82 per day that the child is eligible for P-EBT.
Parents will not be responsible for explaining how often their children studied remotely to get the benefit, said Ali Fogarty, a spokeswoman for the Department of Human Services.
For the first two payments, the state will provide 65% of the benefit to families in schools that were open part-time.
The Department of Education “will survey schools in late April or early May to determine the average number of days that blended/hybrid schools were conducting in-person or virtual lessons,” she said. “Benefits issued to families at these schools will be calculated based on the average number of days they did not have in-person learning, and parents will not have to do this calculation on their own,” she said.
Eligibility for P-EBT is determined by eligibility for the National School Lunch Program, so there is no need for families to apply separately for P-EBT. Pennsylvania families can apply for the National School Lunch Program at www.compass.state.pa.us or through their local school district. Children already enrolled will receive P-EBT benefits.
