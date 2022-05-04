HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania residents are reminded to obtain REAL ID-compliant drivers licenses and ID cards before the federal enforcement date of May 2, 2023.
To date, PennDOT has issued approximately 1.6 million REAL ID products.
REAL ID is a federal law that affects how states issue driver’s licenses and ID cards if they are going to be acceptable for federal purposes, such as boarding a domestic flight or entering a federal building that requires federally acceptable ID upon entry. A federally acceptable form of identification must be used for these purposes on and after May 3, 2023.
There is no requirement that any resident obtain a REAL ID and PennDOT continues to offer standard-issue driver’s licenses and photo IDs.
Customers can obtain a REAL ID by presenting documents for verification and processing at any driver license center. Federal regulations require that to be issued a REAL ID-compliant product, PennDOT must verify the below documents:
•Proof of Identity, like an original or certified birth certificate copy filed with the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics with a raised seal/embossed or a valid, unexpired U.S. passport;
•Proof of Social Security Number (Social security card, in current legal name);
•Two proofs of current, physical state address, like a current, unexpired state drivers license or ID card, vehicle registration or utility bill in the same name and address
•Proof of all legal name changes (if current legal name is different than what is reflected on proof of identity document). Examples include a certified marriage certificate(s) issued by the County Court for each marriage, court order(s) approving a change in legal name or amended birth certificate issued by the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics. If current name is the same as what is reflected on proof of identity document (usually birth certificate or passport), a customer does not need to show proof of legal name changes.
For a full list of driver license centers and their services, please visit www.dmv.pa.gov.
More information about REAL ID can be found at www.penndot.gov/REALID 20783_penndot_realID.
