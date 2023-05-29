A federal bankruptcy court determined a crediting firm for Americore Holdings defaulted under the terms of a settlement agreement through Americore’s trustee.
Chief Judge Gregory R. Schaaf, from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, said Third Friday Management LLC defaulted by failing to pay the first of its five planned settlement payments on April 15.
In a May 18 court order, Schaaf said the court will retain jurisdiction to enforce the terms of the March 23 court-approved settlement agreement, and that Third Friday parties are to turn over all collateral documents to Americore trustee Carol Fox, as the company had failed to do so.
Americore Holdings was the former owner of the Ellwood City Medical Center who had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Dec. 31, 2019, and closed the hospital down in Jan. 2020.
It was alleged in court documents that Third Friday was Americore’s largest crediting firm through the Third Friday Total Return Fund LP, with manager Michael E. Lewitt exercising increasing control in the company’s business affairs while the company was in operation.
It is alleged more than $1 million was transferred into a bank account to Lewitt, including $207,500 from Ellwood Medical Center Operations LLC.
Fox and her legal team were in mediation talks with Third Friday from Dec. 14, 2022 to Feb. 14, with the two sides agreeing to pay a $1.1-million settlement.
The settlement was approved by the court on March 23, with Third Friday previously agreeing to make payments of $220,000 on April 15, May 31, July 31, Aug. 31 and Sept. 30.
However, instead of making the first of the payments, attorneys for Third Friday filed a motion to convert Americore’s bankruptcy case from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7, to have the company liquidate its assets to pay its creditors, and later filed a motion to conduct a further investigation into Fox’s finances, citing concerns over a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization and a disclosure statement.
In a May 24 court order, Schaaf agreed to charge interest for the settlement agreement, due to the missed payment, with Third Friday now owing $1.4 million.
On May 18, the court also approved a $375,000 settlement agreement between Fox and Langston Law Firm Consulting, which reportedly made fraudulent transfers to Americore facilities, including the ECMC.
A $1.3-million settlement agreement with Genexe LLC, a debtor of Ellwood Medical Center Operations LLC, was approved the same day.
On May 24, a $1.1-million settlement agreement between Fox and Fulgent Genetics Inc. was also approved as part of an alleged $25-million Medicare fraud scheme.
Law firm Nelson Mullins will keep a third of the settlement funds. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a plea in court.
