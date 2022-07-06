Federal funding is on its way to Lawrence County for a bridge replacement project on East Washington Street.
U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly announced Wednesday he secured funds for the 114-year-old bridge, as one of nine local community project funding requests from various counties that total $24.8 million.
Of that total, about $3 million will go toward the $4.5 million East Washington Street bridge project over the Neshannock Creek in downtown New Castle, situated between Croton Avenue and East Street.
According to a news release from Kelly’s office, the replacement is in lieu of a weight limit posting because the bridge’s poor condition is worsening. A weight limit would result in detours and delays to local traffic, he said, and closing the bridge would impact local traffic and freight deliveries.
Data show that within a mile radius of the projects are many businesses employing more than 9,445 people, with $606.7 million in local sales. Expanding the radius to three miles shows 4,314 businesses with employment of more than 24,880 people, with more than $1.7 billion in sales, Kelly pointed out.
More than 15,000 vehicles cross the bridge daily according to PennDOT traffic counts.
PennDOT in December hosted a public meeting to detail the plans for replacing bridge, which was build in 1909 and rehabilitated in 1970. A few improvements were made in 2008, but since then, the bridge has continued to deteriorate.
Steve Cowan, a PennDOT spokesman, said Wednesday contracts are to be awarded for the project in 2024, and it is likely to take one construction season to complete it.
The new bridge will feature 10-foot-wide travel lanes in each direction and a 10-foot-wide pedestrian sidewalk on each side of the bridge. The existing light poles on the bridge will be reset into the new bridge, as will architectural treatments to maintain some of the structure’s historic value.
The bridge project will be the last piece of improvements done to make more convenient routes for travel in the downtown. PennDOT in March announced plans for a major paving project this summer, involving the realignment of intersections at South Croton Avenue and South Mill streets and the repaving of East Washington Street.
That project, to cost between $6.5 million and $7.5 million, also will involve the resurfacing of the stretch of East Washington Street from Croton Avenue to Old Princeton Road in Shenango Township.
The realignment work on South Croton Avenue will include milling and resurfacing, road reconstruction from Mill Street up to and including the intersection with Route 65, inlet adjustments, utility work, new signs and pavement markings and other miscellaneous work.
The work along East Washington Street, between Jefferson Street and Croton Avenue, will include milling and repaving, preservation work to the bridge, utility and inlet adjustments, guide rail updates, handicapped curb ramp installation, traffic signal upgrades, new signs and pavement markings and other miscellaneous repairs. That work is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.
Kelly’s 2023 project funding requests have been included in their respective subcommittee bills within the House Appropriations Committee.
Also to be funded in the allocation is $3 million toward a railroad tunnel replacement over Route 62 in Coolspring Township in Mercer County.
The new tunnel will meet current safety and design standards, eliminating the inadequate size and dangerous highway turns approaching the existing 100-year-old tunnel. The height at its center is 11’ 7”, and today’s trucks require at least 14 feet of clearance. The project will prevent loose concrete and winter ice from falling on traveling public, allow free flow of commercial traffic for economic benefit of the area, and allow emergency use by traffic being rerouted due to accidents on I-79 and I-80. The tunnel is owned by the Canadian National Railroad, and Route 62, which goes through it, is maintained by PennDOT.
