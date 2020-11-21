A federal grand jury has indicted 21 members of a drug trafficking organization primarily operating in Washington, Allegheny and Fayette counties.
U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said in a news release Friday that the group is accused of trafficking significant quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.
“From Erie to Fayette and Lawrence to Cambria, we are systematically dismantling drug trafficking organizations operating in every western Pennsylvania county,” said U.S. Attorney Brady.
“The Marcus Brown (organization) has joined a long list of cocaine and heroin distribution networks that are out of business and behind bars.”
“The FBI and our partners will not let drugs and gun violence rip apart our communities,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Michael Christman. “Many of the people arrested have dangerous, violent criminal histories. They thrived on selling drugs that lead to dangerous consequences.
“Let this be a warning to other bad actors. The FBI and our partners will stop at nothing to investigate, disrupt and hold accountable those who insist on bringing their harmful business to our neighborhoods.”
The arrests follow the arrests of 13 accused drug traffickers being arrested by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in September that were working in the New Castle, Farrell and Sharon areas..
Their major operation stemmed from Mexico, Puerto Rico and Florida and involved four suspects who are from — or had previous residency in — New Castle, according to information provided Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District. Several others are from Farrell and Sharon in Mercer County.
That major operation was led by Bruce McKnight, 53, of Columbus, formerly of New Castle, who played a lead role in the sales of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.
McKnight and his associates are accused of distributing five kilograms or more of cocaine and more than 40 grams of illicit fentanyl across Pennsylvania, Brady said.
In a roundup Thursday, Most of the 21 Pittsburgh area defendants were arrested as part of FBI Operation Skyfall.
Four already were in custody and one is sought by the FBI.
The investigation spanned seven months of judicially authorized federal wiretaps of 10 phones, and identified a drug trafficking organization led by Marcus Brown, 33, of Washington, Pennsylvania, that operated throughout the western district of Pennsylvania and in New Jersey, the U.S. Attorney’s office reported.
According to a criminal complaint filed in October, Brown and Steve Law IV obtained cocaine and heroin in New Jersey and transported it into the Western District of Pennsylvania for distribution to others in the conspiracy.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Pittsburgh led the investigation that also involved the state police, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and various police departments in the Pittsburgh area.
The case is part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force program, established in 1982 to support comprehensive investigations and prosecutions of major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations
It is the keystone of the drug reduction strategy of the Department of Justice.
By combining the resources and expertise of federal agencies and their state and local law enforcement partners, The force identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the most serious drug trafficking, money laundering, and transnational criminal organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.