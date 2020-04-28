About $479,000 in emergency federal funding will soon be on its way to help Lawrence County and local municipalities address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, who announced the funding, the money is the first of several rounds planned under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and will support critical food, affordable housing and community development programs.
“This pandemic came along and upended nearly every aspect of our lives, leaving little time to prepare for something our community had never experienced,” Sainato said. “Residents have stood strong and have been resourceful, but the economic impact has taken its toll — particularly on our most vulnerable residents and families with limited resources.
“Knowing that our federal tax dollars are on the way back home to address food shortages, provide affordable housing and restore life to our communities is cause for hope. I will be working with county and local officials to make sure that once received, these dollars are quickly put to work where they will do the most good.”
Sainato said the first round of funding — coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development – will include:
•$186,556 to New Castle.
•$159,506 to Lawrence County.
•$69,429 to Shenango Township.
•$63,483 to Union Township.
