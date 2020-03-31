BY JOHN FINNERTY
CNHI HARRISBURG BUREAU
HARRISBURG — The state prison announced a statewide quarantine on Monday after the first inmate tested positive for coronavirus.
Also Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union asked the state Supreme Court to order counties to begin releasing inmates who may be particularly vulnerable to life-threatening illness from coronavirus, noting that at least 13 jail inmates and staff have tested positive – in Delaware County and Philadelphia.
The state Department of Corrections announced Sunday that an inmate at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County has tested positive for coronavirus.
“Quarantining the entire system is in the best interest of our employees and our inmates,” Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said. “This is essentially forced social distancing. We must take this step to contain the virus to one facility and to keep it from spreading throughout the system. I don’t want to wait until we have several cases in our system to act. We’re taking this proactive measure now.”
Wetzel said that inmates will be fed in their cells, and they will be afforded out-of-cell time for video visits, phone calls, access to the law library, as well as being provided with in-cell programming. All inmate movement will be controlled to conform to social distancing recommendations.
“We realize this is an inconvenience for staff and the inmates, but again, we are doing this to protect everyone’s well-being,” Wetzel said.
The ACLU earlier this month called on the state prison system to begin releasing vulnerable inmates. The Department of Corrections has been working with the parole board to release as many inmates as possible, according to Wetzel’s statement.
Monday, the civil liberties organization said it was asking the Supreme Court to intervene to get county jail inmates released because jails are particularly poorly-suited to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.
Under the ACLU’s proposal, judges would be ordered to release inmates who are serving time for minor, non-violent offenses, are nearing or are past their minimum sentences or have medical conditions that would make them susceptible to coronavirus, according to legal documents. That would include people jailed for technical parole violations, those being held under work-release and inmates who are in jail just because they couldn’t afford cash bail. The district attorney would have the opportunity to object if he or she disagreed with the release of any particular inmate, according to legal documents.
State Sen. Daylin Leach, D-Delaware County, backed the ACLU’s suggestion saying that based on the approaches taken in other states, Pennsylvania could release jail inmates with protections. All inmates being held for technical probation violations could be released “pending resolution of this crisis.” He called for releasing all inmates being held just because they couldn’t afford cash bail, unless there was evidence that the inmate is a flight risk.
“Other states are in fact taking the sort of aggressive action we need to institute immediately. And it’s not just states,” Leach said. “Even notorious human-rights abuser Iran has now released over 100,000 prisoners.”
The group representing prosecutors in Pennsylvania said county officials have been making efforts to reduce jail populations when appropriate and said any move to release inmates statewide should include measures to provide continued supervision after their release.
“Those collaborative efforts must be thoughtful, individualized and focused on non-violent offenders to ultimately serve what is in the best interest of public health and public safety. “There must also be a way to provide supervision and be considerate of victims of crime,” said a statement provided by the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association.
In asking the court to order the statewide move, the ACLU pointed to steps taken by individual counties to release vulnerable inmates, including Allegheny County which last week released more than 500 inmates from the county jail over concerns about coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.