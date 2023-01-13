As Lawrence County's hired consultant embarks on a study of areas of local high-speed internet deficiencies, about 35,000 locations statewide already have been submitted to the Federal Communications Commission for consideration.
The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) Executive Director Brandon Carson announced Friday that about 35,000 locations have been submitted as part of a bulk challenge to the FCC's national broadband map. The action will prompt the FCC to work directly with internet service providers to verify the information submitted.
“Submitting these challenges to the FCC is the next step in the federal funding allocation process,” Carson said in a news release from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
“In addition to the Authority’s efforts to prepare a bulk challenge, we have also been urging all Pennsylvanians to review their information on the map. Submitting these inaccuracies will help ensure Pennsylvania receives adequate federal funding for high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved areas of the commonwealth.”
The FCC’s National Broadband Map displays broadband serviceable locations across the United States where fixed internet service is or can be installed. The commonwealth’s allocation of funding for broadband deployment under the federal infrastructure law is dependent upon the map being accurate. The 35,000 locations submitted as part of the bulk challenge will be reviewed by the FCC and internet service providers and the map will be updated accordingly.
Updates to the National Broadband Map will be a continual process, but this bulk challenge submission is the best opportunity for Pennsylvania’s data to be considered as part of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s state broadband funding allocations, anticipated for this summer.
The Lawrence County commissioners a week ago entered a contract with Michael Baker International Inc. to study areas of the county that are weakest for internet services, and where internet availability is nonexistent. The county had sought bids for the study several months ago, but the sole bid, by Michael Baker, was $2 million, which the commissioners felt was too high. They worked with the company to cut away some of the costs involved, and they arrived at a total base contract of $244,750 for the work, which was approved just last week. The funding will come from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act restrictive dollars allocation and not from the general fund.
The county's study will become a piece of the puzzle to fill in the gaps of broadband — high-speed internet access — with federal dollars coming down the pipe to aid in the mission.
Lawrence County will not be eligible to apply for the federal funding until it completes its study.
Although the county is behind in the process, Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said he does not think that will hurt the county's allocation from the federal funds.
"We have made a significant progress in the past two months toward getting a broadband deployment plan online," he said, "and federal funding is still months away. By the time it comes available, we'll be in prime position to chase after it."
Michael Baker also has been working with other counties in southwestern Pennsylvania on the broadband issue, he said.
The state broadband authority plans to continue to partner with internet service providers and local communities to verify and update information to ensure that the FCC’s map has the most up-to-date information for Pennsylvania. The data will help to inform investments in broadband infrastructure across the commonwealth.
The authority was created in December of 2021 to manage at least $100 million in federal aid to coordinate the rollout of broadband across Pennsylvania. The authority was charged with creating a statewide broadband plan and distributing federal and state monies for broadband expansion projects in unserved and underserved areas of the commonwealth.
The FCC broadband access map was launched in November, and with public input will determine how much of the $42.45 billion is available through Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program that Pennsylvania will receive.
The map is available at https:broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home.
(New Castle News staff writer Debbie Wachter contributed to this report.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.