FBI Pittsburgh is alerting western Pennsylvania residents to a hoax kidnapping scam.
Last week, more than 450 calls were made by someone living in Mexico to people with (724) area code phone numbers. Through its investigation, the FBI has determined people in Mexico are scanning social media accounts for people traveling in the Southwest border area. They are then calling the travelers' loved ones in this area. During each of the calls, the caller states the person’s loved one is in danger or has been kidnapped. The caller then requests victims to send money as soon as possible.
The FBI reminds people to never give out any financial information to someone over the phone. The public also is asked to alert family members to this fraud, especially if they are older. Many times, these scammers are convincing, and their actions are criminal. The experience is traumatic for the victims, especially since these scammers sound real.
Anyone who receives such a call should remain calm and resist the pressure to act quickly. Get as much information as possible, including the phone number, if possible, of the caller. Hang up and call a family member to verify the information or call a trusted friend to ask for help, and report the call to your local police department or the FBI.
If someone is still convinced that he or she needs to withdraw the money, talk to the manager at your bank and ask for guidance. Never wire money, especially overseas, based on requests made over the phone or by email.
The FBI is working with other state, local, federal and international law enforcement partners to find and arrest the people responsible for these crimes. The bureau is asking the public to report the scam calls whether or not they give the scammers any money. Complaints may be filed at IC3.gov or call 1 (800) CALL-FBI, or 1 (800) 225-5324.
