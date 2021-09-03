The FBI Pittsburgh Field Office is accepting applications for its 2021 Teen Academy.
High school seniors with grade point averages of 3.0 or higher who live in western Pennsylvania or West Virginia are welcome to apply.
The teen academy offers insight into topics and specialties that include the importance of making good choices when using online communication platforms, what violations of federal law the FBI investigates, what is required of all FBI applicants and the FBI’s domestic and international roles.
Students will also learn from hands-on experiences involving specialized areas of the FBI, such as the evidence response team, role playing scenarios and an introduction to the FBI SWAT team.
Application packages are available from https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/pittsburgh/community-outreach#Teen-Academy.
Because of the diversity in the FBI workforce, any student in his or her senior year with an interest in the FBI is encouraged to apply.
All students will be evaluated based upon a written essay and application (GPA, school activities and community involvement) to determine who will be offered a seat in the class.
None of the above elements will be the sole basis of evaluation of an application and the application process should be taken seriously by all applicants.
The program is not exclusive to students only interested in criminal justice.
Space is limited and acceptance is not guaranteed.
