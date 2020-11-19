FBI searching for woman

The Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Pittsburgh is asking for the public's help in locating a woman in reference to an ongoing investigation.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Kristin Steffan should contact police or FBI Pittsburgh at (412) 432-4000 immediately.
No other information is available about the investigation.
