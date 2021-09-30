The FBI in Pittsburgh is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the recovery of a weapon that was stolen from a government vehicle.
The FBI weapon was reported stolen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday from Schenley Park.
The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, in partnership with Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, are devoting significant resources to locate the Glock 19M 9-millimeter and remove it from the possession of whoever has it.
All area law enforcement agencies were immediately notified of the theft and are assisting the FBI in the search for it.
Anyone who has information about the gun should contact FBI Pittsburgh immediately at (412) 432-4000.
