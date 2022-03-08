A Pulaski Township police officer’s persistent detective work has led to a federal grand jury indictment of an accused child molester.
The FBI in turn has recognized Scott Petroff, the part-time patrolman, for his diligence in helping the bureau solve the case that led to federal charges against 46-year-old Joseph Garchar of Lowellville, Ohio. Garchar is facing two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, filed in the Northern District of Ohio’s Eastern Division of the U.S. District Court. Garchar is in the Mahoning County jail.
Catherine Policiccio, public information officer of the FBI’s Pittsburgh office, noted that the FBI recently opened an office in New Castle.
“This is a perfect example of great partnerships and coordination between agencies,” she wrote in an email Tuesday.
An agent from the FBI’s Cleveland office presented Petroff with a commendation letter Monday at a public meeting of the Pulaski Township supervisors. The letter details how Petroff properly conducted the investigation, which started with the discovery of child pornography images embedded in a cell phone in Pulaski Township and led to the execution of a search warrant for the phone.
“Even after the investigation was adopted by the FBI, Officer Petroff continued to make routine contact with the victim’s family to ensure their needs were met,” a Cleveland FBI special agent in charge wrote in the letter. “Officer Petroff represents the best of law enforcement, and I am glad to have him within our ranks.”
The images reportedly were pornographic photos of a pre-pubescent child’s private areas and hands in the photo appeared to have been those of Garchar, according to information disclosed in the federal criminal complaint. Petroff ultimately had discerned that the child was in Garchar’s care in Ohio when the photos were taken, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in federal court.
Once Petroff realized where the photos were taken, he contacted the FBI and turned his information over to the federal bureau for further investigation.
It wasn’t only the FBI that recognized Petroff’s work on Monday. The township meeting room was filled Monday with citizens from the community and Petroff’s fellow law enforcement officers, including those from other jurisdictions. The previous board of supervisors who hired Petroff also attended to show their support and appreciation.
“It wasn’t your normal township meeting,” Petroff said.
The FBI commendation listed all of the agencies involved in the investigation, with whom Petroff had networked during the probe.
“It was definitely nice to feel appreciated and recognized for the hard work I incurred for three weeks, on and off duty, just getting calls, text messages and emails,” he said, noting that been constant since Christmas. It was a huge collaboration of law enforcement agencies. It was a very extensive investigation.”
A New Castle Police detective helped him download the images from Garchar’s phone onto a thumb drive. He provided his report to the Lawrence County District Attorney’s criminal investigative division and its detectives used his information to write the search warrant application.
Additionally, the child in the photos underwent a forensic interview with the local Children’s Advocacy Center.
Petroff initially came across the phone information while answering an urgent call at a residence in Pulaski. The person at the call had Garchar’s phone and shared that there were possibly pornographic images on it. Petroff through the investigation discovered 18 images of child pornography on Garchar’s cell phone and reported it to, and shared information with, federal authorities. Petroff also determined that a child in the photos was in Garchar’s care when the photos were taken, according to court records.
A further investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.
Petroff joined the Pulaski Township Police Department six years ago, and he also is a full time officer for the Union Township Police Department. He previously had worked as a part-time New Castle officer.
Sgt. Chad Adams, Pulaski Township officer in charge, also praised Petroff for his work with the department.
He’s hardworking, he rarely calls off, and he’s always on time,” Adams said. “He’s definitely a true definition of a go-getter. He always wants to make sure he’s doing things right, the right way. He’s got the passion for the job.”
“I was just doing my job,” Petroff commented. “When you get a call for an incident like that, it’s time to roll up the sleeves.”
