With students heading back to school, FBI Pittsburgh wants to help parents and student build a digital defense with technology.
School districts nationwide are working to address a dynamically changing learning environment. The FBI acknowledges that everyone is adjusting to these demands, but the FBI encourages parents and families to take these protective steps:
- Closely monitor children’s use of online services.
- Conduct regular Internet searches of children’s information to monitor the exposure and spread of their information on the Internet.
- Consider credit or identity theft monitoring to check for any fraudulent use of their child’s identity.
- Have open communication with your student to help prevent cybercrime. Talk about their online activities and what games they play.
- Conduct regular updates from software companies to help stop security breaches.
- Don't provide exact information on children when creating user profiles (for example, use initials instead of full names, avoid using exact dates of birth, avoid including photos and other identifiers.)
- Do not post hoax threats online. Hoax threats are not a joke, and they can have devastating consequences. They can disrupt school, waste limited law enforcement resources, and put first responders in unnecessary danger.
Any parent who has evidence that his or her child’s data may have been compromised, if he or she is the victim of an Internet scam or cyber crime, or to report suspicious activity, please visit the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.
