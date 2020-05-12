A Union Township father and son were arrested early Sunday when they got into a fight that involved a knife at their home, police reported.
Union Township officers were called to the home of David Michael Black, 36, and Larry E. Black, 56, both of 260 Scotland Lane, around 7 a.m. that day for a report of an attempted stabbing. Police said they arrived to see David Black in the driveway with a hunting knife in his hand.
According to a criminal complaint, the pair each told police they had been in an argument about drugs and money. Both gave statements to the police about the incident. Larry Black reported that he initially had the knife and that David got it from him. Outside, David Black held a knife to Larry’s throat and threatened to cut him, and he also stabbed a hole in Larry’s truck, Larry told police. He said that he initially had fallen on the porch and that David kicked him in the mouth, causing him to bleed.
Larry was taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital for his injuries, and David was arrested.
David is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal mischief involving property damage.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $25,000 bond.
Charges are pending against Larry and are to be filed Tuesday, according to Union Township police.
Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the two men were brothers. They are father and son.
