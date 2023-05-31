Many people wept the day the doors closed forever on the ornate South Side sanctuary of St. Nicholas Capartho-Russian Orthodox Church.
Many of those tears were shed by The Rev. Richard Salley, himself, who provided divine guidance at the parish at 205 E. Reynolds St. for more than five decades.
April 30 marked the end of an era for the 107-year-old holy house with its breathtaking altar and icons and saints that once looked over a houseful of parishioners. But attendees in recent times had dwindled to a little more than a dozen worshippers for Sunday services.
Tough times befell the church financially, prompting the heartbreaking decision to call it quits and the 83-year-old Salley’s retirement after 54 years in the parish.
Originally from Connecticut, Salley had worked in Indiana Harbor, Indiana, in the late 1960s before being assigned to the New Castle church when he was 29. He immediately enveloped the local community in his arms and never let go, and people in and out of the church have come to lovingly nickname him “the archbishop of the South Side.”
He bent over the pulpit and prayed during that final service. His last benediction was an emotional one in the house named for the saint that he adores.
“St. Nicholas was a beautiful saint,” Salley said one morning afterward as he sipped his coffee in the church rectory kitchen.
“He was good to this church for more than 100 years.”
Dressed all in black, his glasses dangling from a lanyard around his neck, Salley reflected on the years he’s cherished in New Castle and the reasons why he stayed and made it his home.
He avoids discussing some of those memories, divulging, “If I tell you those, I’ll break down and cry in front of you.”
He swallowed hard, then said, “This town welcomed me, and I decided I would stay for as long as I could, that’s how good the people were. I have so many beautiful, beautiful memories.”
A TESTAMENT TO FAITH
During his years here, Salley lost his wife, Mary, to breast cancer in 1984 at age 39.
“He was by her side constantly,” parishioner Annette Houk of Neshannock Township remembered.
In the Orthodox church, priests are married before they are ordained, so he never remarried after he lost Mary.
He and Mary were raising three daughters, Justine, who now lives in Pittsburgh, Cathy who lives in Quincy, Massachusetts, and Stephanie, who lives in Mifflin County. He now has eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Houk of Neshannock Township, formerly of the South Side, was baptized in St. Nicholas church and her parents were members before she was born.
In later years, she led the singing, which was a cappella, and she took care of the altar cloths.
Salley came there as the priest the year after she was married. She shared that he had a chance to play professional baseball, but chose the ministry instead.
“He married all of my children, and he baptized my children and most of my grandchildren,” she said, noting he was always passionate in delivering his sermons.”
On a personal note, she said, “he’s always been there when you needed him. There were many times when critical things would happen, and all you had to do was make a phone call.”
Her voice choked off with emotion as she told how her grandson, who was of the Catholic faith, died at age 12.
The priest was occupied and couldn’t be there, and Salley never hesitated.
He went to their house and said blessings for him.
When her husband died two years ago, he did the same.
Salley lived in the parish house connected to the church throughout his tenure. He raised his family there and became an integral cog in the New Castle community.
He hopes to remain living in the parish house until the church is sold, or for as long as he is allowed to stay, he said.
Above his kitchen table, a suspended shelf holds small religious icons and symbols of his life’s work and tenets.
“If you don’t have faith and belief in God, you’re lost, and if you don’t have a church, you’re lost,” he said.
THROUGH THE YEARS
When Salley started at St. Nicholas, about 60 families belonged to the church.
New Castle’s population was 52,000, now it’s dropped to 22,000, he said. “Younger people left.”
He shared a memory of when an altar boy at age 16 approached him and said he was getting too big and was going to quit.
Salley told him he first had to write a letter to the bishop and make three copies, one for him, one for the bishop and one for himself.
The boy told him, “Never mind, that’s OK, I’ll stay and be an altar boy.”
A screen across the front of the altar is decorated with holy icons of Jesus, Mary, Joseph, St. Michael and St. Nicholas. Religious frescoes and paintings adorn the sanctuary walls, and stained glass windows and an ornate chandelier are powerful reminders that the building, although decommissioned as a church, is still God’s house.
Most of the icons have been turned over to the Diocese.
“I was born and raised in that church and I’m going to be 79 in two months,” said Terry Teplica, another onetime altar boy and a life member who was church council president.
He was there until the last service.
He remembers when the services were delivered in the old Slavonic language, “which our people called Dona Shumo, or ‘our language,’” he said.
The heritage was Carpatho-Russian, or Austria-Hungary in the old country.
Salley remembers the services changing over to English in the early 1970s.
“We had a lot of changes in priests over the years,” Teplica said, “but once Father Salley got here, around 1968 or ‘69, he stayed.”
He credits Salley for keeping the church going.
REASONS FOR THE DECLINE
“Recently, on any given Sunday, we had 12 people in the pews,” Teplica said. “At one time, the church was packed.”
The dwindling congregation was a result of older people dying and younger people growing up, going off to college and going wherever the jobs were, he said.
Contrary to public speculation, Teplica said a significant theft of funds from the church a few years ago was not a contributing factor to the church’s closure.
A parishioner had stolen all, or most, of the church’s money, but that money, to the best of anyone’s accounting, was all reimbursed.
“Once again, Father Salley was the steady hand that guided us through the recovery period,” Teplica said. “It’s because of him that we had a lot of donations from out of town and people in town.”
The church recovered from that blow and didn’t lose any people because of it, and it caused more heartache than loss.
The church closing is a sad situation for Teplica, personally, he said. “It’s just something I never thought I would see, and it hurts very deeply to lose my own church.”
“We as parishioners took it upon ourselves to say it’s time,” Houk said, adding that Salley still wasn’t ready to retire.
“I really can’t say enough about him,” Teplica said of Salley. “He guided us through a lot of times when maybe people had a lot of questions.
“He was there when I came out of the Navy in 1970 at the first service I attended when I came back home. He came after me and said, ‘I’ve been waiting for you. I’m going to make you an officer of this church.’”
Salley has a great understanding of people and their emotions, is knowledgeable about the Bible and is willing to speak to anyone, Teplica said.
“When we had people sick in the hospitals, Father Salley didn’t just visit our people, he’d walk down the halls and if he saw someone who was alone and didn’t look like they had a lot of visitors, he’d stop and talk to them and ask them if there was anything he could do for them.”
Houk added, “That’s something he’s well known for, visiting hospitals and nursing homes.
“Until COVID-19, that’s how he spent his time when he wasn’t busy at church. He’d visit everybody. He considers that his outreach, his purpose in life.”
Over time, Salley has gotten to know everyone in New Castle, and if he doesn’t know them, they know of him, Teplica said, continuing, “Everyone knew if you referred to ‘Father Salley’s church.’”
He remembers Salley always pushing the church members to do more, including upkeep and repairs of the building.
He’s always said, “God would provide, don’t worry about the money.”
Salley oversaw a lot of church projects, including renovation of the interior about six years ago when new carpeting and tile around the altar and a new chandelier were installed for the church’s 100th anniversary.
“He never once did anything for his own benefit,” Teplica said.
As the years sped by, the inevitable decision to close came around November last year. The remaining altar screen of icons will be taken to another church or to the diocese in Johnstown, he said, “but there’s nothing you can do about the wall paintings. It’s definitely a loss.”
Salley presumes the church building will be put up for sale, but Teplica is skeptical it will be sold.
“There aren’t a lot of people who are interested in buying an old church, and there are a lot of empty churches in New Castle,” he said.
“If, and when we sell the building, we would try to work out a situation where Father Salley could stay in the parish house.”
