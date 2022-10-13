Birthdays will never be the same again for Lawrence Williams.

The day he turned 58 years old — Oct. 18, 2018 — he was eating breakfast at Eat n'Park downtown and heard sirens blaring, going past the restaurant.

As he was leaving there he got a call around 11 a.m. from a friend who told him one of three rumored murder victims on the city's West Side had an Iowa driver's license.

"That did it, right there," Williams, now 63, remembered as tears rolled down his face. He knew then one of three people rumored to have been shot and killed the night before in a house at 319 North St. was his 31-year-old son, Lawrence Cannon.

Cannon was reported to have been sleeping on the couch at the home of Nicole Pumphrey when two intruders who knew her entered and reportedly shot Cannon cold. They then turned the gun on Pumphrey, 31, who was sitting next to Cannon, and shot her. As they heard a noise on the stairwell, one of them — reported to have been Steven Procopio — saw 10-year-old Amariah Emery coming down the steps holding a 14-month-old, and shot Amariah in the mouth and killed her, according to earlier reports and information that came out this week in trial. Four other children were in the house when the killings occurred. One of them, Amariah's 7-year-old sister, walked down the steps and reportedly witnessed the shooting and rescued the child from Amariah's arms.

Procopio, 21, formerly of Pulaski, is on trial this week, charged with homicide in the child's death and with conspiracy to commit homicide in the three deaths. His trial began Wednesday in the Lawrence County Common Pleas courtroom before President Judge Dominick Motto and a jury panel of seven women, five men and two women alternates.

Procopio's reported accomplice, Anthony "Mook" Cooper, 23, formerly of Detroit, pleaded guilty to two counts of homicide on Jan. 18 in the killings of Cannon and Pumphrey, and was sentenced to 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison.

The case against Procopio is being prosecuted by District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa. Procopio's court-appointed defense attorney is John Bongivengo.

Williams and his brother, Isaac Williams, have been sitting in the courtroom together every day this week, listening to testimony and tapes of Procopio's interview with the police, hoping to see justice.

Cannon, who was an over-the-road truck driver, had been living in Oklahoma City with his wife and four children, now aged 7, 9, 11 and 13, and because family difficulties arose, he moved back to new Castle in 2019 at Williams' urging, "to get a fresh start."

At Williams' encouraging, Cannon moved in with his father at his house on Greenwood Street, only a few blocks from where Pumphrey lived. He had gotten a job at the Wampum mines and he worked as a security guard for some bigger athletic events.

Cannon had seen his father and his uncle, Isaac, throughout the weekend, and he and his uncle had watched football together that Sunday.

"He was supposed to have gone to work that Monday," Cannon said. They assumed he went to work the next day. He didn't go home that night, because he was developing a social life outside of work, but Williams said he didn't know Pumphrey.

What he did know is that they had been high school friends, and back then, they worked out together at the gym.

"I had no idea where she lived or who she was," Williams said.

When he got the phone call about the driver's license, he had heard the location of the house was that was now a crime scene, and he went there. The police did not contact him about his son, he said, because they didn't know who he was.

He informed police Chief Bobby Salem at the scene he was Cannon's father.

Williams said he never got to see his son there. He showed Salem a photo of his son, and Salem confirmed his identity.

After that, "I had to call his mom," Williams said. "You go from having the bad news hit you, to business."

He then got a call from the coroner, asking what he was going to do about funeral arrangements.

Williams, who is president of the local NAACP, says he regrets now that he invited his son to come back to New Castle to live with him.

"He wanted to be like us and drive (a truck)," he said. "When he became a driver, he went home with a big smile on his face and money in his pocket. He wasn't a hell raiser or a drug dealer. He was just a guy who was on the rebound."

"He didn't deserve to go out like that," Cannon's uncle, Isaac, said.

