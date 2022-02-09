It wasn’t Father Joseph McCaffrey’s first time working a drive-thru.
But on Monday night, instead of hearing confessions — as he did two years ago in the parking lot of St. Camillus Church — he was handing out hamburgers.
The Neshannock Township McDonald’s modified its McTeacher Nights — fundraising evenings for schools — to welcome instead the clergy and staff from Holy Spirit Parish, including McCaffrey, who spent the two-hour event dispensing food from the drive-thru window.
“I joked with some people and said, ‘Do you want to go to confession while you’re here?’ ” McCaffrey said.
Actually, the Holy Spirit pastor was kept plenty busy just handing out food, as restaurant manager Nick Wigg confirmed that sales records were set for the event’s first hour, as well as for the night overall.
“It was like nonstop,” McCaffrey said. “I saw a lot of familiar faces, and the ones that weren’t familiar were wondering, like ‘Who the heck are you? Why is this priest handing me my food and saying, God bless you?’ But it was a lot of fun.”
And of course, there were the inevitable connections between McCaffrey’s nickname — Father Mac — and the restaurant’s signature sandwich.
“There were some people who came through the line and said that they were ordering a Father Big Mac,” McCaffrey said, “and they didn’t know what they were talking about.”
While McCaffrey was dusting off his drive-thru skills for the night, Father Ben Barr, parochial vicar, reached back into his past as well to toast buns for Big Macs.
“The reason I signed up specifically for the kitchen area was because my first job 20-some years ago was at the Hot Dog Shoppe in Chippewa, where I grew up,” he said. “I thought at least I’m comfortable doing stuff back there.
“It was busy, but that was something I was used to from having done food service before.”
Nonetheless, Barr admitted that when parish media and marketing coordinator Melanie Wildelko first presented the idea, there were some raised eyebrows.
“When we first heard that, we’re thinking, ‘Seriously? People are going to say, ‘what are you doing here?’ ” Barr said. “But the fact that a company like McDonald’s is willing to do something like that to help out a charitable cause, and that Melanie was aware of that, made us aware of that and made it happen was very nice.”
Proceeds from the two-hour event will go to the City Rescue Mission and the Promise of Life Network. In addition, Friends of Catholic Education was outside the building collecting hygiene products, diapers, baby wipes and similar products for the two organizations.
Back inside, Father Brendan Dawson was working the dining room, interacting with patrons, while Deacon John Carran was at the counter helping to hand out orders.
“It’s not my forte,” Carran said, “but I’m grateful to be here to help support the causes of the parish and the outreach into the community.”
Carran remarked on the hectic pace being set by the McDonald’s employees as they responded to the demands of the record-setting evening.
“You better know what you’re doing here,” he said. “But they work very well together, like a well-oiled machine.”
McCaffrey couldn’t help but notice the same thing.
“I came away very impressed with the people who work in the fast food industry,” he said. “They know what they’re doing, they work well together, they respect each other.
“And they were putting out that food so fast, I couldn’t believe it. For two hours, there were probably only two cars that we had to say, ‘Pull over, and they’ll bring out your food.’ It was impressive.”
Wigg, meanwhile, saw a lot that he liked about the Holy Spirit personnel as well, and although he wasn’t ready to make any job offers, he added, “There are a few we’ve got our eyes on. We’ve got some working back in the grill that I think could be our next stars.”
