The wound remains raw, but the commitment is undeterred.

It’s been just over four months since Lori Sager lost her 20-year-old son, Garrett Magazzine, to an anoxic brain injury, the result of a fentanyl-laced pill he purchased on the street during a relapse in his recovery from addiction.

It’s a pain she continues to deal with, as well as one she hopes other families will never have to experience. Toward that end, she has joined Vision Ministries’ Just One program — an initiative that spreads the message how a single fentanyl dose can kill — and is spearheading a poster project aimed at sharing her son’s story as well of those of other overdose victims and their families.

Sager is reaching out to other families willing to share what they’ve been through on free-standing posters that will be used at Just One presentations in local schools and with community groups.

She calls her project the “My Angel in Room 116 Initiative,” which references the Intensive Care Unit room of the California hospital in which Garrett died.

“I started thinking of a way that I could tell his story and maybe help other families who feel that shame (associated with addiction) and, if their family member overdoses and passes away, the extreme loss and the feeling of being alone,” Sager said. “So I developed this idea for a poster project, naming it after my son.”

The idea, Sager said, is to create posters of local victims of fentanyl overdoses with a photo and information about them, “so that people can put a face with the statistics.”

“We are looking for stories from local people who would be willing to share that information, a picture of their loved one, a little bit about them, to maybe help another person,” Sager said. “They can be for education purposes, learning that fentanyl is out there, but also just recognizing these people as somebody who was somebody’s loved one who passed away.”

In Sager’s case, that was Garrett.

GARRETT’S STRUGGLE

Sager’s son was “a sweet soul (who) while he was growing up, loved to help other people,” Sager said, adding that Garrett had wanted to become an architect and even had a computer program where he could create his own drawings.

“But when he got into the teenage years, he began struggling within himself. He had a lot of anxiety and depression, and that resulted in him self-medicating himself, which led him down the road of being addicted to heroin.”

Sager realized that her son’s struggle also was her family’s, and in 2021 took certified family recovery specialist classes at Penn State Beaver to learn more about addiction and how to help other family members.

In the meantime, she continued to encourage Garrett to seek help, and in February 2022, he found a place in California where he could get it. He completed recovery and sober living programs there by July, then decided to stay in California with friends “until he figured out where he was going next with his life.”

All seemed to be going well, Sager said, until Sept. 16, when she was attending her stepson’s wedding reception. That’s when she got a call from an ICU doctor telling her that her son had overdosed by taking a fentanyl-laced pill.

Story continues below video

Garret was given naloxone and taken to the hospital, where he coded before being resuscitated. Ultimately, though, he was diagnosed with an anoxic brain injury, which happens after a loss of blood flow to the brain.

Garrett spent four-and-a-half months in the ICU — never leaving Room 116 — undergoing dialysis after his organs initially shut down and suffering from neuro-irritability episodes, or “storming.”

Though the upper part of his body was paralyzed, Sager said, the neuro-irritability would cause his legs to move around and kick violently.

“In the beginning, when he was stronger, they had to sedate him a lot to keep it under control because they didn’t want him hurting himself or anyone else,” she said. “They tried a variety of things with Garrett because he was young and they thought maybe his body would recover and they could get him into rehabilitation.

“That was not the case. As the storming got worse and worse, he got weaker and weaker. It was too much for his body to handle, and he passed away on February 10th.”

LOOKING TO HELP

In the years before Garrett’s death, amid his struggles with addiction, Sager had attended one of Vision Ministries’ annual Lights of Hope — later, Light Up The Sky for Recovery — events, which were designed to support those battling addictions and their families.

After her son’s passing, she reached out to Vision Ministries with her poster idea. While that project is a work in progress, she already has begun to share her story during Vison’s Just One presentations.

“That’s pretty bold on her part, because it’s tough this early to go out and do that,” said the Rev. Randy Crum of Vision Ministries. “She’s reaching out, but it also helps to heal. So that’s good for her, but she also wants to feel like she’s having a voice for her son.”

She is now one of two Vision presenters who have lost a son to overdoses. The other is Vaughn Crisci, whose 33-year-old son battled opioid addiction and died in 2014.

“If people are going through this, if they see that other people are going through it, it helps to ease the pain – not a lot, but some,” Crum said. “Also, people tend to think this (the nation’s burgeoning opioid addiction problem) is just going to go away, or that it’s not happening if it hasn’t touched their family.

“But when they see this, it makes it real to them.”

Sager admits that telling her story is not easy.

“It’s hard,” she said. “I get very nervous, and I try not to get emotional, because I really want to be open and that about what happened so, hopefully, I can help somebody.”

d_irwin@ncnewsonline.com