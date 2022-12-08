Firefighters who helped to extricate four people from the wreckage of a fatal crash Wednesday said it took three departments less than 20 minutes to cut them out of the two vehicles.
One victim was dead at the scene of the car versus van crash that occurred around 3 p.m. on River Road in Taylor Township. Three others suffered apparent serious injuries.
Lawrence County Coroner Richard “R.J.” Johnson said the deceased woman was identified as 51-year-old Kristen Rogers, who lived on River Road in Ellwood City. She died of blunt force trauma.
According to New Castle police, William Wigton, 55, of Ellwood City, was driving the car in which Rogers was a passenger and was hit on that side by the van. He was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital, then transferred to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
The driver of the van was Michael Wimer, 65, of Wampum, and his passenger was Claudia Wimer, 85, of Wampum. Both were taken by ambulance to the trauma center St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital.
The conditions of the injured were not available Thursday.
Reports from workers at the scene were that none of the accident victims were wearing seat belts.
Shenango Area Fire District Chief David Rishel said he was helping with the rescue effort, which was coordinated by Taylor Township Fire Chief David Allegro and also involved Taylor's volunteer department and the Slippery Rock Township Volunteer Fire Department.
New Castle police are investigating the cause of the accident with the help of the state police accident reconstruction team. An official report of how the accident reportedly occurred has not yet been released.
The crash site was about 50 yards from the railroad tracks along River Road, according to Johnson.
The railroad tracks and River Road were closed to traffic for most of Wednesday evening for safety reasons while emergency crews were working and the crash scene was being investigated.
Initial calls were for helicopters to transport the injured car driver and the two injured van occupants, but the helicopters could not fly because of inclement weather.
Johnson said according to reports, it appeared the car in which Rogers was riding somehow rounded a bend and crossed into the oncoming lane, and the approaching van's front driver's side made contact with the passenger side of the car. The van then spun and hit a tree.
“It was a pretty violent crash,” he said, adding his office is waiting for a final determination of the cause from the state police.
“The weather was a real hindrance,” Rishel commented. “It was just a very unfortunate situation. The road was extremely slippery and there was a light rain mist and oil on the road surface.”
There was heavy entrapment, he said. “We actually had to work to get the people out. We had to shred the car, and one of its doors had to be removed."
A passenger in the van was pinned underneath the dashboard, he said.
The fire departments “really worked well together," Rishel continued, commending Allegro for his coordinating the effort.
Time was of the essence because there were a lot of bleeding injuries, and “we were very fortunate that, in that short time, we had everyone out of the vehicles and into ambulances," Rishel said. "Every injury was life-threatening, and we had to be careful of how to maneuver people.”
Allegro said all four accident victims, including the deceased, were trapped inside the vehicles. Two teams of firemen worked together to remove the doors of the vehicles and roll the dashboard back in the van.
“We got the worst ones out first, but that was tough to do because it was pretty bad," he said.
Allegro commended the firefighters, saying, “Everyone did an excellent job. With everyone training and working together, everyone knows each other's equipment. It's all for one job, to get it done, and it matter who does it, as long as it's done.
“Everyone was very professional and did a heck of a job,” he said.
Allegro estimated that about 10 firefighters plus the ambulance personnel with four ambulances from STAT MedEvac, Noga and McGonigle worked together to save lives at the scene.
