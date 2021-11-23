MERCER COUNTY — The City of Farrell apparently violated state Sunshine laws when it failed to produce a work session agenda at least 24 hours before its Monday meeting.
Farrell is one of several municipalities that appear to be violating state open-meeting laws by not giving proper notice in public meeting agendas, Pennsylvania News Association legal counsel Melissa Melewsky said Monday
Sharpsville Borough also routinely fails to produce agendas for work session meetings, and the City of Hermitage produces sketchy meeting agendas that exclude some discussion items.
“We have several agencies in Mercer County clearly not following the law,” Melewsky said.
New requirements for meeting notices, passed by state legislators this year, took effect in August. Some local officials may not yet understand they’re now required to give notice of a public meeting 24 hours in advance that includes an agenda of action items and points of discussions.
“We don’t necessarily believe municipalities are intentionally trying to deceive the public,” Herald Editor Jeffery Gerritt said Tuesday. “But the law is there for a reason — to make sure the public has ways to know what their government is doing, or thinking about doing.
“Ultimately, ignorance of the law is no excuse. We want the sloppy way many municipalities in this region handle state Sunshine requirements to stop.”
The Herald will consider legal actions to ensure local governments operate with transparency and comply with state open-meeting laws, Gerritt said.
City of Farrell Solicitor Stephen Mirizio argued working sessions are not subject to new Sunshine Act provisions because no action is taken during those meetings.
Not so, Melewsky said. “That argument conflicts with the plain letter of the law, as well as its intent,” she said. “The law includes all matters deliberated or voted on, not just official action. Both have to be reflected on an agenda.”
Melewsky said Section 7-12.1 of the Sunshine Law is clear: “The intent of the law is to keep people informed of what’s happening at the meeting, so they can attend if the items are of importance to them.”
She recommended that City of Farrell officials contact the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records to set up training sessions for the solicitor and council members.
Compliance with open-meeting laws is a problem statewide, but may be even worse in Mercer County. “The fact that there’s so many problematic agencies there tells me you should get the district attorney involved,” Melewsky said.
County district attorneys in Pennsylvania enforce open-meeting laws.
Last month, Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker sent emails to the solicitor of West Middlesex borough, citing instances of Sunshine Law violations.
Acker also asked The Herald to inform him of violations found by reporters.
In an email to The Herald Tuesday, Acker said he would check into the alleged Sunshine Act violations after the holiday, adding he has numerous serious criminal cases to handle.
Jeff Gerritt is the Pulitzer Prize-winning editor of the New Castle News and The (Sharon) Herald. Email him at jgerritt@sharonherald.com.
