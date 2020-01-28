A Farrell man is wanted for his role in a robbery where a man was shot in the leg on New Castle’s South Side earlier this month, according to a police report.
On Monday, New Castle police charged Leveal Andre Pinkston, 21, in connection with the incident that occurred outside of a house in the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
A man who went to the hospital reported to police that he was outside on his porch smoking around 8:45 p.m. when two men walking down the street approached him. One of the men, whom he identified as Pinkston, asked if he had any money, the police reported.
The man said they engaged in a fight and the man with Pinkston reached into his waistline and pulled out a gun. He said the man fired three or four shots at him and one of the shots hit him in the leg and he limped to the back of his house, according to the police report. He said the two men ran, and a family member drove him to the hospital.
Police reported that they found three 9-millimeter shell casings on the street in front of the man’s house.
Pinkston is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest. The other suspect has not been identified.
