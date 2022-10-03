A Farrell man arrested for his role in a drug trafficking organization that spanned the New Castle area in Lawrence County and the Shenango Valley in Mercer County has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.
Michael Talbert, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. His prison sentence, handed down Monday, will be followed by eight years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney for the Western District Cindy K. Chung.
Talbert was indicted Sept. 22, 2020, as a member of a cocaine and fentanyl trafficking organization that reportedly operated throughout the United States, including Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Puerto Rico, beginning in December, 2019 and continuing through August, 2020.
The reported kingpin of that organization was Bruce McKnight, 53, of Columbus, formerly of New Castle, who is accused of playing a lead role in the sales of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl, according to former U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady, who was in office during the arrests.
McKnight and his associates were accused of distributing five kilograms or more of cocaine and more than 40 grams of illicit fentanyl across Pennsylvania.
McKnight entered a guilty plea to two counts of his indictment on Sept. 22 — conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of a mixture and substance containing cocaine, and conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
McKnight is to be sentenced at 10 a.m. on March 16, 2023, in federal court.
The federal Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case and conducted a Title III wiretap investigation into the organization.
Talbert, as a member of the multi-state drug trafficking organization, was intercepted discussing the distribution of cocaine throughout the Western District of Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office. In addition to the intercepted communications, agents seized cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana, firearms, and bulk U.S. currency from members of the organization, including Talbert.
Talbert and Bruce McKnight were among 13 accused of drug trafficking in New Castle, Farrell and Sharon. Their arrests all resulted from federal grand jury indictments in Pittsburgh in September, 2020.
All of the involved suspects were arrested in a sweep on Sept. 22, 2020, that involved 262 federal, state and local agents and officers with nine SWAT teams. They executed arrests and search warrants simultaneously in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Florida.
In addition to Talbert and Bruce McKnight, others arrested as a result of that investigation were Tony McKnight, 55, and Darnell Latham, 51, both of New Castle; Thomas Pierce Jr., 48, Thomas Jones, 44, and Romondo Oatis, 46, all of Farrell; Trevor Austin, 46, of Sharon; Norberto Castillo-Lopez, 31, of Mexico; Jossian Ayala-Ruberte, 39, of Kissimmee, Florida; Luis Mattei-Albizo, 39, of Columbus, Ohio and Brandon Jetter, 39, of McKeesport.
Bruce McKnight was accused of sending couriers to and from New Castle and Farrell every week with multiple kilos of cocaine to those communities. The money from the sales was sent back weekly to Columbus and Florida.
The drug traffickers also were reportedly bringing kilo quantities of cocaine and fentanyl into the western Pennsylvania region and had ties to the Jalisco New Generation cartel, one of the most violent cartels in Mexico, according to the indictments.
Members of the conspiracy also were were sending seven and eight kilograms of cocaine to Columbus every week from Puerto Rico and Florida.
The arrests culminated an 18-month investigation that federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, all working jointly, dubbed "Operation No Mercy." Two warrants were served in New Castle, seven in Farrell, three in Columbus, one in Gettysburg and one in Florida, when officers seized three kilos of cocaine, three kilos of heroin, 29 kilograms of marijuana, $125,000 in cash and 26 firearms in the sweep.
The indictments charged the 13 individuals with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine between March 2019 and September 2020.
Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa's drug task force and the New Castle Police Department played an integral role in the investigation. The Farrell police department, the state police and the state Office of the Attorney General, also participated in the investigation and arrests along with the DEA bureaus in Pittsburgh, Columbus and Orlando, Florida, the Postal Service Office of the Inspector General, Homeland Security Investigations and the Internal Revenue Service.
This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
