A Farrell man police say caused a disturbance in a store before shoving and spitting on an officer is facing charges.
Neshannock Township police arrested Justin Elliott Culp, 39, after he screamed at and pushed an employee of a Wilmington Road convenience store around 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to a police report.
Culp then took eight bottles of water, refused to pay for them and left the store, according to police.
The police pulled over Culp's vehicle and took him for a blood alcohol test at UPMC Jameson Hospital, where he screamed and swore at the nurses, police said. As an officer stepped in to stop him, he charged at the officer, pushing him with his chest and spitting in his face, and threatened to shoot the officer, the report said.
He is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, retail theft, driving while under the influence, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance.
He was arraigned by District Judge Scott A. McGrath, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.