On summer and fall mornings, it’s commonplace for vendors of the New Castle farmer’s market to display green vegetables, crafts and baked goods.
That’s continuing this year, although hand sanitizer and mask-wearing customers are never too far away.
Now in its 11th year, the farmer’s market — set up in the parking lot along East Street on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon — saw one of its biggest crowds of the young season Saturday.
“Our markets are doing very well,” said Audrey Przybylski, who manages the market.
Przybylski said many craft shows are canceling this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The farmer’s market has been the beneficiary of those closures, hosting booths with various crafts, flower arrangements and other items. On Saturday, one booth sold garlic and blueberries as well as masks.
Masks are required at the farmer’s market. The booths also have been set up six feet apart and moved back from the sidewalk to allow more room for customers to walk on the grass and up to each table. Patrons, Przybylski said, have for the most part been wearing masks.
“The produce is handled by very few hands,” Przybylski said. “They like that.”
Big sellers so far this season, which began on June 27 and will run through October, are red tomatoes and blueberries. Both are early in the season, however, and small in quantity. Corn isn’t quite ready yet, but is expected to be a big seller in the coming weeks.
Vegetables ready for purchasing on Saturday included squash blossoms, eggs, herbs, honey, greens, yellow and green beans as well as baked goods.
New this year is Papagelateria, which serves a few flavors from its menu of authentic Italian gelato.
Przybylski said she and other customers would like to see more organic food.
“We could always use more fruit,” she added.
