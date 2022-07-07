The New Castle Farmer’s Market opens its fourteenth season this Saturday July 9th.
The market runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The downtown market runs every Saturday through Oct. 29. The market is located on East Street at the Washington Centre parking lot downtown, where free parking is available. Visitors are asked not to park at the AAA parking lot.
Vendors will be selling fresh vegetables, fruits, herbs, meat, free-range eggs, Amish baked goods, honey, canned goods, wine, roasted coffee beans, egg noodles, squash blossoms, organic and heirloom items, crafts, sewing alteration services, pet treats, quality handcrafted flies for fly fishing and much more.
Vendors include Walnut Spring Farms, Crighton Farm, Doo Little Farm, Purple Cat Ranch, Broken Fence Farm, Tall Pines Farm, Amish R and R Bakery, Moon and Sons Homestead, Good Dog Goodies, Creekside Cellars and more.
Handcrafted vendors include, Pat Ropchack (doll clothes, potholders, oven door towels and more), Melanie Greenawalt (quilts, pillows, blankets, scarves, sewing alterations service), Susan Bales (crafted crosses), The Fly Stop (hand crafted flies for fly fishing) and more.
This year new market banners were contributed by Ray DiCarlo and displayed by the city's public works department.
Those interested in selling can still apply at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce downtown or by contacting market manager Audrey Przybylski at (724) 654-7457 or by email at Audrey339@aol.com.
