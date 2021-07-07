The New Castle farmer's market is opening for its 13th season this weekend.
The market runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the fall in the parking lot along East and West Washington streets across from the Washington Centre. Visitors are asked not to park in the AAA parking lot. Parking is free downtown on weekends.
Vendors will be selling fresh vegetables, fruits, plants, herbs, garlic, eggs, crafts, flowers, canned goods, berries, baked goods and organic food.
Vendors include 3-D Farm of Edinburg, the Locke Farm of Frew Mill Road, Mast Farm of New Wilmington, Sperdute Farms of Mount Jackson, Growers Betty Lindblad and Lynn Sokoloski of New Castle, Hostetler Farms and Doo Little Farms of New Wilmington.
New this year are VentiSei Winery, which will have bottles and pouches of wine as well as slush mixes. Red Barn Designs will have handmade home decor items and pallet signs, Garden Geeks will sell elderberries, heirloom vegetables and plants and Kamel Knight will have jewelry and decorative signs. Naomi Moon will sell free-range chicken eggs.
Moravia Street's Two Fat Guys and an Oven and La Mangia will have assorted baked goods like pies, breads, cookies, pastries, pizza and pizza shells, while Angie Tomko will sell pet treats and more. Papagelateria will again sell its Italian gelato and organic coffee.
Handcraft vendors include, Laura Pardick (unique crocheted stuffed animals and dolls, blankets, and masks), D’s Crafting Corner (various decors and holiday items), Pat Ropchack (doll clothes, potholders, quilted items and oven door towels), Tracy’s Little Crafty Corner (various knitted, crocheted items, apparel, blankets, wreaths, and hair accessories) and Debbie McFarland (floral arrangements and herbs).
Those interested in selling can still apply at the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce downtown or by contacting Audrey Przybylski at (724) 654-7457 or by email at Audrey339@aol.com. Przybylski and Lorraine Petrus are the market's managers.
