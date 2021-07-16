The New Castle farmer's market is moving across the street.
Beginning with Saturday's market, it will be located in the Washington Centre parking lot on East Street. This location is directly across from where it had been in the parking lot near AAA and the former Days Inn. The market runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Parking is free downtown on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.