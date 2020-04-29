A mannequin of multiple outfits and multiple careers has become the talk of the town in Bessemer Borough.
People drive past the Kurt Ordak family home daily on North Main Street to see what Manni Quinn is up to now. She’s been a seamstress, a road worker, a water skier, a computer geek, an old washerwoman and a femme fatale, to name a few of her guises.
And she’s been the bestower of birthday wishes as part of a grandiose polka parade to celebrate the 83rd birthday of Ordak’s mother, Estelle, during social distancing.
“That mannequin has brought so much joy to so many people,” remarked Estelle Ordak, as she recounted the details of her April 4 birthday surprise. She spent most of the day alone, separated from her three sons and their families because of COVID-19.
She explained that her sons live five minutes away from her in Bessemer, where she was born and raised, but she can’t visit with them right now. Her youngest son, Douglas, called her earlier in the day and told her to look out her door.
“There was a Bessemer cop sitting out there flashing his lights and a siren,” she said. “The cop waved to me, then he left.”
Later, while she was taking a nap, her son called again and told her to look out her front door. She looked out to see the beginning of a parade led by family friend Bob Slosser driving a red pickup truck with a boombox loudly playing polka music.
“We both like polkas,” Stella said. “He calls me whenever something is going on at SNPJ.”
Following Slosser’s truck, “there’s this parade,” she said. Slosser stopped in front of her house, “and he kept the polkas playing and I started dancing a little bit.”
Pretty soon a lot of family members and relatives appeared in the lineup in 20 to 25 cars. Then there was a truck driven by her son, “crazy Kurt with his mannequin wearing a happy birthday hat,” she said.
Other people emerged from their houses to watch the procession.
“I didn’t expect anything,” Estelle said. Several people in their family have April birthdays, and her second son’s birthday is on the same day as hers. She had just thought they would all celebrate together at a later time.
She’s been cooped up in the house for social distancing, “so it sure was a nice thing in the midst of all this.”
Estelle makes a point to go over to her son Kurt’s house every evening to see what Manni Quinn, the hit of the parade, is wearing that day in her son’s and daughter-in-law’s front yard.
“I don’t know where they come up with these crazy ideas,” she said.
Estelle decorated a straw hat with flowers for the mannequin for Easter, and one day the doll was wearing a mining hat with a light that flashed from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Manni Quinn is owned by Kurt and Lisa Ordak, who have lived on North Main Street for 36 years.
Although the female model has been in the family for a few years, she’s become an outside spectacle since social distancing went into effect.
“It really bring smiles to people. You just have to find joy in little things. I don’t know where this is going to end,” Estelle said of the separation.
“We got her as a joke,” Lisa explained. Kurt and a friend were looking for a mannequin to put in a tree stand at his hunting camp a few years back, and they found her at an auction in New Jersey.
The friend who drove her back to Bessemer put her in the front seat of his truck, she said, adding, “He had a lot fun with it as he was driving on the turnpike. She’s very well traveled.”
“We’ve had her for several years and have since used her for different gags,” Lisa said.
Kurt and their son Aaron take responsibility for dressing the mannequin every day and putting her in the front yard.
Estelle said that Aaron and Kurt start planning her different outfits, wigs and hats each night.
“We keep finding more outfits, some people stop and get out and take selfies with her,” Lisa said.
“We’ve been cleaning out the basement and the garage and finding a lot of things we use as props. It’s something fun to do to break the monotony of being at home every day.”
She remembered when Kurt for a couple of years would take the doll with him to the car dealership whenever he got his oil changed, and each time, he’d place her in the back seat and adjust the dashboard mirror so whoever drove the car into the garage would see her. As the workers caught on, they would send different ones out to pull in the car each time.
“It’s been a good conversation piece, plus it’s helping me clean out my junk,” Lisa said, adding that all of the comments about Manni Quinn have been positive.
“People go out of their way to drive by everyday now,” she said. “A lot of people will stop and take selfies with her.”
