New Castle is losing its only video store and gaining another Dollar General.
Family Video, which owns its building situated on a triangle on Wilmington Avenue, just beyond the top of North Jefferson Street hill, will close its doors in mid-summer after 17 years of business in the community.
Store manager Abby Stetson said the company owns the building and has negotiated to lease the space to Dollar General, a plan that has been under way long before COVID-19.
“The deal has been in the works for awhile, and this closing has nothing to do with COVID-19,” she said. She took over the store’s management in December, and before the date of closing was firm, the state went into quarantine. Family Video was planning to reopen while the talks with Dollar General continued, but a date was established during the quarantine, so the store announced its closing, she said.
The store reopened Friday under the loosening of COVID-19 regulations, for the purpose of selling off all of its videos, games, candy and other supplies and furniture. The store will remain open daily until everything is sold, Stetson said, estimating a closing date of July 4.
“We own just about all of our buildings,” she explained. She manages three stores but is assistant district manager over many others in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio. The company itself has existed 42 years and owns 600 video stores.
“Real estate is a large part of our company,” she explained.
Little Caesar’s pizza has agreed to move to the far end of the building, into the vacant space that formerly housed Quizno’s, Stetson said. Dollar General will expand into both Family Video’s and Little Caesar’s existing spots and knock out the connecting wall. She expects Dollar General will be opening there in late summer or early fall.
Before Friday, Family Video had a stock of 13,000 video and game rentals. About 9,000 were remaining after Saturday’s business day, Stetson said. The store will remain open until all of the merchandise is gone, and prices will gradually be reduced as time goes on.
“People have been coming in and buying large stacks,” Stetson said. She noted that the company’s store in Sharon will remain open, along with many other Family Video centers. The New Kensington store is the only other one closing.
Stetson said the New Castle store’s maximum is 45 people, and it was at capacity for most of the day Friday, selling off its new releases and movies that are decades old. About 2,5000 items were sold on Friday alone, she estimated.
“We were at it four to five hours straight,” she said, adding that all sales are final, but the store has been making a couple of exceptions for good reasons. Those are exchange only, with no refunds.
“We check and clean every disc before it goes out of here,” she said. For those who are buying television series with several discs in the set, it takes time to clean and check them all while people are standing in line. She asks that they be patient.
All store employees are wearing masks, there is hand sanitizer located in the store, and customers are separated at checkout with blue Xes taped on the floor, six feet apart.
The store is down to three employees, and only one or two have worked at any given time, Stetson said.
There were three in the store during Saturday’s busy hours to handle merchandise sales, rearrange, move racks, stack up empty disc boxes and unpack candy.
One of the workers, Kimari Walker, has worked at Family Video since 2018 and always had a place to work when she returned from college at Clarion University, where she is a junior.
“I love this job, and they asked me if I would stay,” Walker said of when she originally went off to school, and she was excited about being able to return there whenever she could. “It’s actually really been fun. I enjoy movies. I get to see a lot of good new movies. I’ve learned a lot about the retail business, production and films.”
She plans to stay on until the store closes, then perhaps look for another job in the retail business, she said.
Stetson said that although many people have turned to watching Internet and cable television subscription movies, the New Castle customer base has been faithful, and there is still a big audience out there for DVD videos and Blu-rays.
“We know a lot of our customers who come in. We know their names, their jobs and their kids. It’s that personal touch,” she said.
