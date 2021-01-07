Family Video closing all of its stores

BY MICHAEL ROKNICK
THE (SHARON) HERALD
Family Video announced the closure of all its stores, including the Sharon and Greenville locations.
Keith Hoogland, the company's president, made the announcement Tuesday. Family Video lists about 250 remaining stores set for closing.
"The impact of COVID-19, not only in foot traffic, but also in the lack of movie releases, pushed us to the end of an era,'' Hoogland said in a news release.
Family Video closed its New Castle store last summer, after 17 years in the community. Its storefront, situated on a triangle on Wilmington Avenue, just beyond the top of North Jefferson Street hill, is now occupied by Dollar General.
Hoogland said the company outlived its three biggest rivals -- Blockbuster, Hollywood Video and Movie Gallery -- by 10 years.
Video rental stores have been squeezed out of business by online streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, which offer movies and TV shows for home viewing.
Founded in 1978, Family Video once had 800 locations, mainly in the Midwest, and 10,000 employees. A company spokesman wasn't immediately available for comment on how many people are employed at the two local stores.
Marco’s Pizza, which adjoins Family Video’s Sharon store, is not affected by its neighbor’s closing, a manager at Marco’s Sharon shop said.
The company will have ties to local communities through its Legacy Commercial Property division, which owns and manages buildings. Legacy lists the two local properties on its website.
Family Video stores are set to hold closeout sales on items ranging from DVD’s to shelving, the company’s website said. Each store will close when all of its merchandise is sold.
