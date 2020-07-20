Pam and John Docherty and their family have made the pilgrimage to Johnstown to walk in remembrance of their late daughter for the past four years.
But this year, the annual ALS walk, which attracted hundreds to the Pitt-Johnstown campus and raised thousands of dollars for research for the disease and care for its patients in past years, is canceled because of the coronavirus epidemic.
The Dochertys instead have decided, at the encouragement of the ALS Association of Western Pennsylvania, to assemble a team and host their own mini walk Saturday in their North Hill neighborhood to raise funds for others whose family members are afflicted with the disease.
These pop-up mini walks are expected to take place throughout the region in lieu of the mass walk.
The Dochertys’ daughter, Jill Docherty, lost her battle to the debilitating disease on Sept. 23, 2017, at the age of 42. She left behind a son, Gordon Duffee, who is 10 now. He and her brother, Eric Docherty, will be among the family members who gather for the event.
About 20 or more family and friends are expected to show up for the trek, which begins around 11 a.m. and lasts until around 3 p.m. at the Docherty home at 515 E. Garfield Ave. The event is open to anyone who wants to help raise funds or just show up and walk for a loved one, Pam Docherty said. The scaled-down event will take place in and around the sanctuary gardens of their backyard, where a memorial patch with flowers and a bench is commemorated in Jill’s memory.
The ALS Association at 10 a.m. Saturday will livestream the opening ceremonies i on Facebook and YouTube from its Pittsburgh offices.
According to the ALS Association, ALS — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease — is a progressive neurodegenerative, usually fatal, disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. There is no cure.
The disease claimed the life of New York Yankees great Lou Gehrig on June 2, 1941, at age 37. July 4 of this year marked the 81st anniversary of the first baseman’s farewell speech at Yankee Stadium.
The ALS Association started hosting the fundraising walks 15 years ago. Typically, they are held in Johnstown, which also is Pam Docherty’s hometown. Her family became involved and formed teams for the events four years ago, after Jill became sick. The walks also take place in Pittsburgh.
Jill Docherty, who lived in Washington, Pennsylvania, was diagnosed with the illness about 21/2 years before she died, her mother said. Her early symptoms were subtle, but the disease came on with a vengeance when Jill fell down the steps at work and hit her head.
Near the end, she would communicate with her family via a computer, and she chose to die at home, rather than in a hospital, her mother said.
Pam said she knows of at least four families locally who have lost loved ones to ALS or whose family members are suffering with the illness.
With the coronavirus restrictions recently put into place, “I really debated about doing this,” she said of organizing the walk.
But remembering the people and the organization that helped them so much when their daughter was sick, she decided that she would carry on with the walk on a small scale, with a goal of raising at least $1,000.
The funds go toward helping families with equipment, such as computers and motorized wheelchairs, and they also go for respite care and research toward a cure for ALS, Pam said.
And while the average time for living after someone diagnosed is five years, three drugs have been approved to help slow the process, she said.
The ALS Association reported that walkers and donors raised $576,756 in the Pittsburgh walk last year, and the Johnstown walk, with 4,622 walkers, raised $120,000.
Walkers who show up at the Docherty home for the ALS walk on Saturday will be given small flags to carry with their daughter’s picture on them.
“If anyone wants to come and walk and give a donation, they may do so in Jill’s memory or for one of their own loved ones,” Pam said. “If they don’t want to walk, they may send a donation to the ALS Association.
“I’m just trying to raise the awareness of it,” Pam said, “and to know that we’ve helped in some small way.
“They’ve helped us tremendously,” she said of ALS, “and I want to give back and try to help and do for others.”
Anyone who wants to donate to the cause may send checks to ALS Association of Western Pennsylvania, 416 Lincoln Ave., Millvale, PA, 15209. Docherty also has special donation envelopes available.
The chapter includes 31 counties in western Pennsylvania, including Lawrence County.
More information about the disease and the organization are available online at webwpawv@alsa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.