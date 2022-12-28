A family of three and two tenants were left without a home on Christmas Day when fire ravaged their three-story home at 314 E. Wallace Ave. on the city’s North Hill.
Now the residents — Dennis Fuller, Kristen Koukis, Fuller’s 20-year-old daughter and her two friends — are left picking up the pieces of their lives that were left in cinders.
A GoFundMe page, called the “Krissy and Denise house fire recovery fund,” has been established with a goal of $100,000. So far, more than $18,000 had been raised toward that effort by Wednesday evening. The fund was established by Stephanis Koukis, Kristen’s son.
The narrative on the page indicates the fire started on the third floor.
New Castle fire Chief Mike Kobbe reported the firefighters were called to the single-family home at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, and they arrived at 12:09 to find smoke coming out of all three floors with flames showing between the second and third floors and in the eaves around the roof line.
They learned Fuller and Koukis lived on the second floor and Fuller’s daughter and two friends were living on the third floor.
Fuller and Koukis were the only ones home at the time and escaped safely. The family had five cats, two of which were located.
“The best information we received was that they were having problems with frozen pipes all day and were using a heat gun to thaw them,” Kobbe said.
They got the pipes thawed and the water moving on the second floor, and as they finished in the basement, they returned upstairs to find the second floor filled with smoke.
“It’s going to be a total loss,” Kobbe said, estimating the damage to the building and contents at $120,000 or more.
“Fortunately they were able to salvage a lot of gifts, but to see the Christmas tree burning, it really strikes home.”
The Red Cross responded to the scene and took care of the family’s food and lodging, Kobbe said.
He said all of the city firefighters were called out to battle the blaze, and that the Shenango Area Fire District covered for the department with additional calls received, which were two medical emergencies.
No injuries were reported.
The funds raised through the GoFundMe page will go to help the family replace things they lost, demolition, clean-up and any other costs that may arise.
