Family rallying around spunky 2-year-old diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma

Just over a month ago, Ford Bartle was like any other 2-year-old boy.
He loved playing soccer and baseball and his effervescent smile could light up a room.
“He was very wild, not bad, but always running everywhere,” said his dad, Bobby.
“He was getting ready to start preschool,” added mom, Carly. “He had his book bag all ready.”
Suddenly, four weeks ago, the Bartles’ world was turned upside down.
Ford is now in the fight of his life after being diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma.
Neuroblastoma is a cancer often found in the adrenal glands and can develop in the stomach, chest, neck, pelvis and bones. Children ages five or younger are most commonly affected.
In Ford’s case, it developed in his stomach and has spread to his bones.
HOW IT STARTED
Carly and Bobby were excited to go on vacation to the Outer Banks with Carly’s family in mid-August. Bobby and the former Carly Monaco, the latter of whom is a 2001 graduate of New Castle High, live in Mars with their five children. Carly’s family still lives in New Castle.
“We noticed Ford seemed kind of off from his normal self on vacation,” Carly said. “He was extra cranky and had a fever on and off. We thought maybe he was overly tired because the kids were running all over the place.”
The family returned home and Carly and Bobby could tell that something was amiss.
On Aug. 23, they took him to their family doctor.
“He was constipated and still running a fever,” Carly said. “They gave us MiraLAX but it didn’t help.”
Two days later, they drove Ford to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
“We were in the emergency room, where they were going to do an enema,” Carly said. “They did bloodwork first and came back and said that the results looked concerning.”
Ford was admitted and for the next five days, the hospital ran a battery of tests. A CT scan on the second day revealed masses in Ford’s abdomen.
“An oncologist met with us and that’s when everything changed,” Carly said. “All of a sudden it got very serious.”
THE DIAGNOSIS
The masses were biopsied on Aug. 30 and the word neuroblastoma was first mentioned to Carly and Bobby.
“That evening the same oncologist confirmed what he suspected — stage 4 neuroblastoma,” Carly said. “We’d never even heard of it. We were completely overwhelmed.”
The Bartles were told to take Ford home for the Labor Day weekend and to return Sept. 3 for additional testing.
“Ford was not himself, but he was a little bit better than he was,” Carly said. “He wasn’t walking all that great, his hips and pelvis were bothering him. But he was happy to be home with his siblings.”
Bobby’s sister, Jennifer Bhuta, who lives in New York City, was familiar with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. She knew of the good work of pediatric surgeon Dr. Michael La Quaglia, and suggested the family contact him.
“I was able to speak with him on the phone that Sunday and we liked what we heard,” Carly said. “He explained that most pediatric cancer centers follow COG (children’s oncology group) protocol, but they follow their own. I liked what I heard.”
And so did Bobby.
“He seemed very confident and did not present a gloomy outlook,” Ford’s dad said. “They have a team of doctors there that specializes in neuroblastoma and they have also invented some vaccines that the entire world is using now. We felt we needed to go there.”
HEADING TO NEW YORK
Carly and Bobby first had to make the tough decision to leave their other four children — Camryn 6, Kendall 4 and 91/2 month-old twins, Grant and Hayes, behind.
“We thought about taking them, but our family and friends assured us they would take good care of them and we knew that they would,” Carly said. “I made one phone call that Sunday night and right away our house was filled with people, helping us pack, taking care of the kids. They took all of our worries about leaving away.”
Family friend Karen Hogue moved into the family’s home and Carly’s family, including her sister, Amanda Joseph, come often, as do aunts and cousins. Carly is a daughter of Linda Monaco and the late Roger Monaco. Linda’s parents, Pat and Rose Cioppa, who are in their 90s, chip in as well.
Carly, Bobby and Ford got on a plane and headed for Manhattan a day later. Ford started three rounds of chemotherapy Sept. 5 — the Bartles’ nine-year wedding anniversary.
Although Ford will now have a 21-day break until he begins his next regimen, the hospital recommended the family remain nearby. Carly is a stay-at-home mom, while Bobby is a corporate attorney for Aires in Robinson Township. He has been able to work remotely during the family’s stay in New York.
“We were told that the counts would be pretty stable the first two days, then they go low, then start to come back up,” Carly said. “The hospital said it was really important that if Ford got a fever within those 21 days, we needed to be able to get back there quickly.”
The Bartles were told that Rounds 2 and 3 likely can be done in Pittsburgh, where the chemo protocol would not differ.
BACK TO NEW YORK
After the second and third rounds of chemo in Pittsburgh, Ford will return to New York for possible surgery. Radiation, antibodies and vaccines also may play a role in his treatment.
“Hopefully the chemo is going to shrink the masses and then they will consider surgery to remove what is left,” Carly said. “We’re not even sure that Ford will be a great candidate for surgery because the cancer spread so quickly and went to his bones. This is the scary part — there is just so much unknown right now.”
Bobby provided further explanation.
“We were told that neuroblastoma is an abnormality that starts when the DNA forms,” he said. “Ford was predisposed for this to happen, it was just a matter of when it was going to show itself.
“We asked the doctor if we missed something, we asked if there were signs. He said nothing we could have noticed.”
For now, Ford is living life as a kid as much as possible.
“We were told that kids are often much more resilient than adults in fighting cancer and he’s been in good spirits,” Carly said. “He threw up once in the hospital, but that was it. He’s playing. He loves little cars and he has a million now. My family and friends have been sending him more every day.
“But he is tired and not eating,” she added. “He’s lost some weight. His white blood count is down to zero right now and that wipes you out. But all in all, for everything that he’s been through, he’s doing pretty well.”
Carly and Bobby said that they were not given any odds at Memorial Sloan Kettering and they do not want any.
“The doctor said that he didn’t see any reason that we couldn’t induce remission and that’s what we wanted to hear,” Bobby said. “These doctors are just so confident. People travel here from all over the world. We do know that every case is different, but we have complete faith in Ford’s medical team.”
Numerous fundraisers are being planned to help the Bartles. A golf outing is planned. Tickets were sold for a pasta dinner at Pagley’s Restaurant and a GoFundMe page started for the family already has over $25,000 in donations. Joseph set up the GoFundMe and three of Carly’s high school friends, Kristin Clark, Ashley Petrucci, Angela Majzlik, put together the restaurant fundraiser. The family started a Facebook page, called Ford Tough, where updates are provided.
“You see stories about kids who get sick and people who start GoFundMe pages for them and you just never expect that to be you,” Carly said. “I have to pinch myself when I get up each day and ask, ‘is this really happening?’ A month ago, Ford was playing soccer and baseball and running through the aisles of his favorite store, Target. All of a sudden now he has cancer.”
THE ROAD AHEAD
The Bartles are well aware that a battle of at least 9-12 months lies ahead of them.
“We know he’s going to get infections and fevers and it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” Bobby said. “We told the girls that their brother is sick and that he needs special medicine and care. We want to keep their lives as normal as possible.”
Carly said that no matter what, their family and extended family — including Bobby’s parents, who are from Philadelphia — are there for them.
“One positive through all of this is that you realize how great the people who surround you are,” she said. “Sometimes you take that for granted, but all of a sudden, you need them and there they are.
“We will do everything in our power to get Ford better. We will get through this, no matter what we have to do.”
