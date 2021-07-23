David Miller's family jokes that if hospital bingo were a thing, he'd be the coverall winner.
COVID-19. Ventilator. Dialysis. Sepsis. Cardiac arrest. Bingo.
"He could check all of the squares," said Michele Miller of her father, a 61-year-old New Castle resident who's been hospitalized since Dec. 7 after being diagnosed with COVID in late November.
Michele, a school psychologist who's lived in Hawaii for the past eight years, had just returned home for the holidays with her sons, 5-year-old David, named after his grandfather, and 2-year-old Jonah.
She explained that her dad began feeling ill the day after Thanksgiving and with a history of diabetes as well as heart and kidney issues, the symptoms quickly went from cold-like to life-threatening.
Initially admitted to UPMC Jameson's critical care unit, the Navy veteran and retired state employee spent about 50 days on a ventilator, had sepsis, underwent dialysis and blood transfusions and went into cardiac arrest multiple times.
After an incident of septic shock on Feb. 28 resulted in kidney failure and another cardiac arrest, David was transferred to UPMC Hamot in Erie. Michele explained that he needed continual renal replacement therapy, a type of dialysis that puts less stress on the heart, which was only available at hospitals in Pittsburgh and Erie.
"We chose Erie, although it was a little further, because there'd be less traffic and one of his nurses at Jameson recommended their program," Michele explained.
With some improvements and after a long insurance battle, Michele got her father moved to Vibra Hospital of the Mahoning Valley, a Boardman long-term acute care facility, on July 14.
"He's on oxygen and his kidney problems need managed, but he needed to move forward," explained Michele who took a unpaid leave of absence from her job and is staying with relatives. "UPMC was great, but Jameson, Hamot, regular hospitals aren't designed for specialized long-term care."
While David still has moments of delirium and post-COVID "brain fog," Michele said after only one day at Vibra, the avid cook was joking with the medical staff, telling them that if he went missing he'd be at next door at his favorite grocery store, Rulli Brothers.
"We're going to see how well he does when he gets what he needs," she continued, adding that along with working to "reverse the acute health problems," her dad is also healing from a bone-exposing bed sore "the size of an orange" and needs physical and occupational therapy to regain his strength and ability to walk unassisted.
To help with David's medical bills and, more importantly Michele says, boost his spirits, a fundraiser is planned for Aug. 14 at the Sons of Italy. The family also started a GoFundMe account at https://gofund.me/71206d55.
David's sister, Corrine Miller, who is organizing the benefit dinner estimates his medical bills have topped a half million dollars.
"He's had so many surgeries and therapies," Corrine said. "All of his organs have taken a hit. It really is a miracle he's gotten through this."
In addition to sharing a chicken dinner, dancing and taking part in prize giveaways, the Miller family hopes that attendees will be able to Facetime with David during the event.
"Yes, it's a benefit to offset his medical costs, but it's also to help him mentally. Stress and depression are taking a toll in this too and we really believe that seeing the community support will help him heal quicker. We want to build his morale," Corrine said.
"If you want to buy tickets, that's great, but please just show up to offer emotional support," Michele added. "It's important that he sees all the people he loves. He's still got a long way to go and often when an illness extends so long, people tend to go back to their normal lives. I want to give him a sense of community support."
Michele noted that video visits with his grandsons have been a part of David's care plan throughout his illness.
"Honestly, I think they're what's pulling him through," she said. "Even when he was at his worst, when he saw videos of the boys, he started twitching, blinking, trying to talk.
"I'm a psychologist so I don't hide too much from them, but they haven't seen him with his (tracheostomy and feeding tubes). I told them Papa had too much screen time and had to put his phone away," she continued. "But they miss Papa a lot. My 2-year-old likes to check up on him and ask him if he's doing his therapy."
Eventually, Michele would like to relocate her father to Hawaii, which had been the pre-pandemic plan.
But for now, she intends to continuing helping him heal.
"We think he's like a cat," she said. "He's got nine lives."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.