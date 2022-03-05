Family Hospice is searching for volunteers.
A part of UPMC, it serves patients and families at end of life in Lawrence and Mercer counties and is recruiting local volunteers.
There are several opportunities, including bereavement support, office assistance, special events and supportive visits.
Volunteers receive training and ongoing support and have a significant impact on the well-being of individuals and families at a crucial time. It is a meaningful way to serve the community and to connect with wonderful people.
For more information, contact volunteer and bereavement coordinator Barb Smolnick at (724) 652-8847 or smolnickbj@upmc.edu.
