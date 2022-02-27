When someone told Frank Malizia they saw him downtown, he was a little confused.
The World War II veteran hadn’t been in the city recently.
Things became clearer Saturday morning, which was Malizia’s 100th birthday, when his daughter, Kim, made a stop while driving her father to his breakfast celebration at Chuck Tanner’s Restaurant.
The pair pulled over at the corner of South Mercer and East Washington streets, where a group of friends and family members waited. Hanging above them was a Hometown Hero banner, which had been installed a few days earlier, featuring Malizia’s photo as a young Army Air Force sergeant.
Expressing his pleasure, and shock, over the gift, Malizia said, “I couldn’t figure out why she was stopping here, there’s nothing here.”
While the banner hangs in front of the New Castle Sanitation Authority offices, the corner does have special meaning for Malizia, who owned the former Leslie House Hotel. The establishment, which was located across the street on the southwest side of the intersection, was destroyed by fire in 1968.
Frank Pidro, Malizia’s cousin, explained that the family wanted to honor the centenarian with a banner for his birthday and decided to pursue the purchase on their own after realizing the county veteran’s affairs office, which usually handles the installation along with New Visions for Lawrence County, had a long waiting list.
“He’s a proud veteran and we wanted to honor him while he’s alive,” explained Pidro, who coordinated the project with his brother, Sam.
“Of course, he’s healthier and more alert than most of us,” Pidro joked, noting that his cousin only takes one pill a day for his cholesterol.
Born in Italy, Malizia came to the United States at age 7 and put “love of country first,” serving in Guam during World War II. Known from his days as a butcher as “Hambone,” he remains active in area bocce leagues and meets his friends every morning for coffee at McDonald’s.
At midnight on his birthday, he called his relatives and sang “Happy Birthday.”
“Just so they didn’t forget,” Malizia said with a laugh, before taking another look at his banner and adding, “I guess you never know how many friends you have till you reach 100.”
In addition to Saturday’s breakfast, Sam Pidro said the family is planning a larger birthday celebration later this year.
And Malizia had his own plans for his special day.
Laughing, he said, “My daughter gave me a gallon of wine, I just might knock that off.”
